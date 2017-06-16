Who attends Trooping the Colour?

The Queen now attends the ceremony in a carriage, rather than riding side-saddle, which she did up until 1987.

More than 1,400 officers are on parade, as well as 200 horses. Hundreds of musicians are also in attendance along with the rest of the Royal family.

What happens?

The parade route goes from Buckingham Palace to the The Mall to Horse Guards Parade to Whitehall and back again.

At 11am the Royal Procession arrives and the Queen takes the Royal salute.

The Queen inspects the troops, as her carriage slowly drives down the ranks of all the guards. After the bands have performed a musical ‘troop’ in slow and quick time, the Regimental Colour is escorted down the ranks of the guards.

The Foot Guards and the Household Cavalry then march past the Queen and The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, rank past with their Guns.