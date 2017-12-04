What It's Like To Be Robbie Williams' Biographer

The two long narrative books I’ve written about Robbie Williams (Feel in 2004, and the recently-published Reveal) are usually referred to as biographies. That’s fine - I sometimes do it myself – but they’re not really biographies at all. Certainly not in the conventional sense of relating the central events of someone’s life in an ordered fashion. They’re actually a sustained attempt to do something far more ambitious, unusual and intimate. (And, yes, revealing.)

It begins with how they’re reported. I slip in and out of Rob’s daily life, on and off, for years. When I’m around, I’m usually living wherever he’s living, and I’ll often be in the same room pretty much from the moment he wakes until the moment he goes to bed. And I’ll always have a notebook, and one or two audio recorders, with me. Often I’m with him when he’s working – making an album, or doing promotion, or travelling on tour – but sometimes he’s just living his day-to-day life. And as the day progresses and conversations take place and events happen, the fact that I’m periodically making notes is rarely mentioned by either of us. I suppose this might sound weird from the outside, but we’re very comfortable in each other’s company. And we trust each other.

By the time I sat down to begin writing this latest book, Reveal, I had 70 thick hardback notebooks filled with notes, and countless hours of audio. There was probably enough raw material there for 15 or 20 books – and most of those would be pretty interesting. So then it becomes a question of selection and of juxtaposition – a process of honing in on the moments or stories or arcs that are not just the most fascinating or moving or entertaining in and of themselves, but which will cumulatively combine to form a whole even greater than its parts.

What I’m looking for is a narrative which is, as I say, intimate and revealing, right down to its moment-by-moment minutiae, in a way that books about someone this famous never are. A book which brings the reader so close that they can actually taste the air of Robbie Williams’ true world, rather than some cosmetic ersatz version of it, so that the reader might really feel what it is like to be and think and create and exist within his life.

I want a book that is funny and entertaining (and there’s never any shortage within his life of suitable raw material for that). I want a book that is hard to put down. But I also want a book that is unflinchingly true and honest, one that holds its gaze even, or maybe especially, when it’s uncomfortable to do so (and there are many, many such moments in Reveal). And by doing all of this, I want a book that allows you to understand - and, I hope, to empathise with - the real man at its centre.