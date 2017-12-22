All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States

    • What Kids Really Want To Say To Santa Claus

    'Can you give me something nice to eat?'

    22/12/2017 08:51 GMT | Updated 22/12/2017 12:57 GMT

    It’s the time of year when kids get giddy with excitement about Santa soon heading to their houses to deliver all the presents.

    But before we get to the big day, we wanted to find out what children would say to the big man himself if they got the chance.

    Parents filmed their little ones responding to the question: “What do you really want to say to Santa?”- prompting some random, hilarious and extremely quiet responses.

    Watch the video above for a giggle. 

    With thanks to: Maria Hyrapiet (The Suburban Mum), Franca Desjardins (A Moment With Franca), Sophie Mei Lan (Mama Mei), Simon Dobbins (Day In The Life Dad), Mark O’Thomas, Alyson Dundas, Stuart Thomson, Shannon Lowe (Peanut and Sprout), Colette Nuttall, and Hattie Sleap (That Mum Blog). 

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Christmas Gifts For Kids
    MORE:parentsFamilyChildrenChristmasfamily christmassanta

    Conversations