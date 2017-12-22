Christmas
What Kids Really Want To Say To Santa Claus
'Can you give me something nice to eat?'
It’s the time of year when kids get giddy with excitement about Santa soon heading to their houses to deliver all the presents.
But before we get to the big day, we wanted to find out what children would say to the big man himself if they got the chance.
Parents filmed their little ones responding to the question: “What do you really want to say to Santa?”- prompting some random, hilarious and extremely quiet responses.
Watch the video above for a giggle.
With thanks to: Maria Hyrapiet (The Suburban Mum), Franca Desjardins (A Moment With Franca), Sophie Mei Lan (Mama Mei), Simon Dobbins (Day In The Life Dad), Mark O’Thomas, Alyson Dundas, Stuart Thomson, Shannon Lowe (Peanut and Sprout), Colette Nuttall, and Hattie Sleap (That Mum Blog).
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW PARENTS
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more