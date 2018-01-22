What To Do If You're Facing The End Of The World

In this vlog for HuffPost-Apocalypse, astrobiologist and author of The Knowledge: How To Rebuild Our World From Scratch, Lewis Dartnell discusses what you should do if you find yourself facing the end of the world. In order to have the best chance of survival, Lewis poses that you should get out of the city, find a water source and grab yourself a golf cart.

You can find out more about how to the build the world again from scratch, here.

HuffPost UK Tech has launched HuffPost-Apocalypse, a week long blog project that aims to investigate what an apocalypse would mean for humanity, how we can best delay the end of the world, what the world will look like after we’re gone and what the best viable options for survival will be for anyone left. Join in the conversation with #HuffPostApocalypse on Twitter.