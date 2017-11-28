Christmas is traditionally the season of sequins, sparkle and a whole load of crushed velvet, but do you really want to turn up to a party rocking exactly the same look as everyone else on the guest list?

We thought not.

You might still embarrass yourself drinking too much eggnog with your boss, but we have gathered together the most pinned trends on Pinterest so at least you can avoid playing ‘who wore it better’ all night.

These are the ten looks to avoid at all costs.

1. Anything red.