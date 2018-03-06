There Are Lessons To Be Learnt From Anthony Joshua's Comments

A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:04am PST

Boxer Anthony Joshua faced massive backlash last weekend after comments he made in an interview back in March 2017 regarding how he disciplines his son compared to how he disciplines his niece resurfaced and went viral. Many felt his comments were ‘sexist’ as he described how he was stricter with his niece who needed to ‘learn family morals’ and that she would one day ‘be someone’s wife’. He went on to say: “My view is you have to be a good woman, respectful, one day you will be someone’s wife, you have to learn family morals … what it is to be a good woman.” Compare that with how he was more relaxed with his son who he said is going to be ‘a man’s man’ who will want to ‘spread his wings, be a jack the lad, build his character.’ Twitter exploded.

Anthony Joshua letting us know his son is allowed to ‘build character’ whilst his niece must prepare to ‘be a wife’ Forget all the potential imbedded in her, forget her hopes and dreams because that’s all she must prepare for in life apparently🙄 March 2, 2018

How Anthony Joshua can look at his niece, not as a child but as someone who is going to be a "wife" is really bemusing. Girls are hardly ever allowed to be. This isn't just about him, it's about everyone who shares this shitty, reductive view of little girls. — T. Rankïn' ∆ (@AfroVII) March 2, 2018

Whilst a lot of people were disappointed and angry by Joshua’s comments, not everyone thought they were that bad.

Ladies are angry because Anthony Joshua wants his Niece to be a respectful woman in the future...what’s wrong with you lot? This generation is finished. — Jigga Jai (@jxicilgin) March 2, 2018

Anthony Joshua: I want my niece to learn family values and be a respectful woman



Feminists: pic.twitter.com/hdgLh8Vlrv — Nudz (@nuradin96) March 2, 2018

While I really don’t think Anthony Joshua meant to cause such offence with his comments and many people went OTT (both in the for and against camp) my view is this; we need to stop assuming and teaching girls that all they are worthy of is being someone’s wife. Even in 2018 it still feels like women are only ever judged by their relationship status. It’s crap and it needs to stop. I know many women around my age (early thirties) that have achieved so much on their own through sheer hard work; such as saving for a mortgage, travelling the world or succeeding in their career and they still think they’re a failure because they haven’t found ‘the one.’ The number of conversations I have had with these amazing, interesting, funny, beautiful women and they think they’re worthless because they’re single. It is all they’re ever asked about too. Whether or not you are in a relationship should not define you but if you’re a woman it does. Just look at Jennifer Aniston; since becoming single again those ‘poor Jen’ headlines have started resurfacing. ‘Why can’t she keep hold of a man?’ they sigh and yet again a sad, lonely and pathetic image of this woman is being portrayed when in reality do we actually know if she is unhappy? Maybe she is living her best life. Do we actually know she can’t ‘keep hold of a man’? Maybe she prefers being on her own or the men she picks are actually arseholes and she doesn’t take any shit. Do we know the real reason why she has never had a child? Maybe the thought of a snivelly little bugger waking her up at 2am has never appealed. No one questions her male Hollywood counterparts who are just as unsuccessful if not more unsuccessful at relationships - or childless.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferanistononline) on Mar 4, 2018 at 1:15pm PST