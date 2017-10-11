What Your Sleeping Position Says About You, Apparently

The position you rest in while going to sleep could provide an insight into where you live, your age and even your profession, new research suggests.

The study asked 15,000 people across the globe, including 5,000 people in the UK, about their sleeping positions, then analysed the results for key trends.

Sleeping on the left was found to be the most popular position overall and people who slept is this way were found to be more likely to be university educated than any other position.

Using the findings, bed manufacturer Sealy UK has created a break down of what your sleeping position could reveal about you.

While the results may feel a little like reading a horoscope, they’re certainly good fun.

1. ‘Leftie lounger’ – 36% of people sleep on their left side each night, making it the most popular position in the country.

According to the findings, ‘lefties’ are likely to work in marketing or advertising (41%) or for a local authority or healthcare trust (37%).

Living in Brighton (8%), this type of sleeper falls into the 45-54 age bracket (25%) and is more likely than any other sleeping position to be degree educated (25%).