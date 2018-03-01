Here’s your comprehensive guide to what is new to Netflix this March in the UK... NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS ‘Thunder’: Season one (1 March) A team of under-21 soccer players in Montreal copes with triumphs and challenges on and off the field while chasing dreams of professional stardom. ‘Girls Incarcerated’: Season one (2 March) This documentary series follows the lives of teenage girls housed in a maximum security juvenile detention center.

‘Ghost Wars’: Season one (2 March) Local outcast Roman Mercer must harness his repressed psychic powers to save his remote Alaskan town from paranormal forces. ‘Borderliner’: Season one (6 March) To protect his family, a police detective covers up a murder case. But when his partner suspects foul play, he is trapped in a dangerous game on duty. Marvel’s ‘Jessica Jones’: Season two (8 March) Jessica grapples with more demons from her past as she hunts down the source of her powers and faces off with a mysterious killer.

‘Bad Guys: Vile City’ Season one (8 March) Ordered to take down a villainous business leader who controls the city, a prosecutor gathers a team of men who may not be so clean themselves. ‘Nailed It’: Season one (9 March) Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess. ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai’ (9 March) David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.

‘Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1’ (13 March) A group of young people - including a chef, a snowboarder and an ice hockey player - gather in the Karuizawa woods while pursuing their dreams. ‘Edha’: Season one (16 March) Revenge, passion and dark secrets push a successful fashion designer and single mother to her limits when she meets a handsome young immigrant. ‘On My Block’: Season one (16 March) This comedy series follows a diverse group of teenage friends as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles. ‘The Mechanism’: Season one (23 March) This fictional drama series is loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies in Brazil. ‘The Defiant Ones: Limited Series’ (23 March) Director Allen Hughes (‘Menace II Society’) traces the rise of music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine and chronicles their groundbreaking partnership. ‘Alexa & Katie’: Season one (23 March) Alexa is battling cancer. But with her best friend, Katie, by her side, she’s also starting high school ― and ready for whatever comes next. ‘Santa Clarita Diet’: Season two (23 March) What turned Sheila undead? Has Joel boarded the crazy train? Are Eric and Abby just friends? The questions - like the bodies - are stacking up.

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’: Season two (30 March) Even more perilous predicaments, dastardly villains and brilliant inventions. The siblings return for a second season based on the series by Lemony Snicket. ‘Trailer Park Boys’: Season 12 (30 March) The Trailer Park Boys return to Sunnyvale Trailer Park, as Bubbles dives into his beer-brewing venture and Ricky and Julian try hard to go legit. NEW WEEKLY EPISODES ‘Designated Survivor’: Season two (1 March) With the conspiracy more alarming than ever, a fiery lawyer joins President Kirkman’s staff and Agent Wells forms an alliance with a British spy.

‘The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale’ (4 March) Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show. ‘Black Lightning’: Season one (6 March) A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.

‘Riverdale’: Season two (8 March) If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

‘Dynasty’: Season one (10 March) With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune ― and their children’s lives. NEW NETFLIX FILMS ‘Les Affamés’ (2 March) As a zombie plague ravages their rural Quebec town, a scrappy band of survivors join forces to flee the infected hordes in this quiet thriller. ‘The Outsider’ (9 March) An American soldier imprisoned in postwar Japan enters the dark world of the yakuza, adopting their way of life in repayment for his freedom. ‘Annihilation’ (12 March) When her husband vanishes during a secret mission, biologist Lena joins an expedition into a mysterious region sealed off by the U.S. government.

‘Benji’ (16 March) A determined dog comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a young boy and his sister stumble into some serious danger. ’Game Over, Man!′ (23 March) In this action comedy, three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists. ‘Layla M.’ (23 March) In response to the repeated bigotry she faces, a Moroccan teen in Amsterdam tries to find a sense of belonging in the world of fundamentalist Islam. ‘First Match’ (30 March) Hardened by years in foster care, a teenage girl from Brooklyn decides that wrestling boys is the only way back to her estranged father.

‘Happy Anniversary’ (30 March) A quirky couple spends their three year dating anniversary by looking back at their relationship and contemplating whether they should break up. ORIGINAL COMEDY Gad Elmaleh: ‘American Dream’ (6 March) In his first English-language stand-up special, French superstar Gad Elmaleh riffs on the perks, perils and bewildering quirks of life in the U.S. Ricky Gervais: ‘Humanity’ (13 March) Ricky Gervais returns to the stage in London with a scathing special that touches on aging, becoming spoiled, his perspective on having kids and more.

‘The Standups’: Season two Comedians Rachel Feinstein, Kyle Kinane, Joe List, Brent Morin, Aparna Nancherla and Gina Yashere take the stage in Season 2 of the showcase series. ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY ‘Flint Town’: Season one (2 March) This documentary series examines the state of law enforcement in America through the lens of the Flint, Michigan, police department. ‘Ladies First’ (8 March) Born amid poverty and limited women’s rights in the village of Ratu, India, Deepika Kumari rose to become the No.1 female archer in the world at 18. ‘Take Your Pills’ (16 March) The use of prescription stimulants like Adderall as performance enhancing drugs is on the rise. What’s driving this trend? ‘Wild Wild Country’: Season one (16 March) When a controversial cult leader builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal. A true story. ‘Rapture’: Season one (30 March) Featuring an impressive collection of artists who have found worldwide success, this documentary series showcases hip-hop’s impact on global culture.

