Here’s your comprehensive guide to what is new to Netflix this October in the UK... NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL SHOWS: ‘Stranger Things’: Season Two (27 October)

A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal… but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins. Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery and Linnea Berthelsen. ‘Suburra’: Season One (6 October)

In a new series, a seaside town near Rome becomes a gambling paradise - and a battleground for a powerful family, the mafia and corrupt politicians. Starring: Alessandro Borghi, Giacomo Ferrara, Eduardo Valdarini, Francesco Acquaroli, Filippo Nigro, Claudia Gerini and Adamo Dionisi. ‘MINDHUNTER’: Season One (13 October)

An agent in the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit develops profiling techniques as he pursues notorious serial killers and rapists. Starring: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Cotter Smith, Sonny Valicenti, Hannah Gross, Tyler James Larkin, Happy Anderson, Cameron Britton, Stacey Roca, Peter Murnik and Joe Tuttle. ‘Wanted’: Season One (24 October) Polar-opposite strangers Lola and Chelsea become partners on the run when they witness a murder involving dirty cops and are framed for the crime. Starring: Todd Levi, Veronica Nwave, Geraldine Hakewill, Nicholas Bell, Anthony Phelan, Ryan Corr, Rebecca Gibney, Stephen Peacocke and Mirko Grillini. ‘ID-0’: Season One (6 October) In the midst of a field exercise operating I-Machines, Alliance Academy student Maya Mikuri is thrown into an entirely different kind of adventure. ‘Haters Back Off’: Season 2 (20 October)

Left all alone after a disastrous night, Miranda tries to win back her family, build on her viral momentum and take her magic to Broadway. Starring: Colleen Ballinger, Steve Little, Angela Kinsey and Erik Stocklin. ‘Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen)’: Season One (5 October) A new couple, their exes and their children navigate the emotional challenges and tricky logistics of blended family life in this Swedish dramedy. ‘Zumbo’s Just Desserts’: Season One (31 October) Riverdale: Season Two (12 October)

Starring: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich and Mark Consuelos ‘Designated Survivor’: Season Two (5, 12, 19, 26 October)

With the conspiracy more alarming than ever, a fiery lawyer joins President Kirkman’s staff and Agent Wells forms an alliance with a British spy. Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Natascha McElhone, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Kal Penn, Maggie Q, Ben Lawson, Zoe McLellan and Paulo Costanzo. ‘Dynasty’: Season One (12 October)

It’s lifestyles of the rich, famous and evil in Aaron Spelling’s classic 1980s primetime soap opera. In Season 1, oil baron Blake Carrington marries Krystle, and his daughter, Fallon, weds Jeff Colby to save the business from ruin. Starring: Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show, James Mackay, Robert Christopher Riley, Alan Dale. Sam Adegoke and Rafael De La Fuente. NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS: ‘Fe de etarras’ (12 October) In this comedy, a dysfunctional group of armed ETA separatists awaits an elusive phone call while the rest of Spain celebrates a World Cup victory. Starring: Javier Cámara, Gorka Otxoa, Miren Ibarruren and Julián López. ‘The Babysitter’ (13 October)

When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult ― and they’ll stop at nothing to keep him quiet. Starring: Bella Thorne, Robbie Arnell, Andrew Bachelor, Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving and Hana Mae Lee. ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ (13 October)

Gathering for an event commemorating their artist father, three adult siblings navigate their difficult relationships with him and each other. Starring: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Elizabeth Marvel, Grace Van Patten, Emma Thompson, Candice Bergen, Rebecca Miller, Danny Flaherty, Sakina Jaffrey and Adam David Thompson. ’1922′ (20 October)

A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife’s murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale of guilt-driven psychological terror. Starring: Molly Parker, Thomas Jane, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Patrick Keating, Neal McDonough, Tanya Champoux, Brian D’arcy James, Bob Frazer, Eric Keenleyside, Roan Curtis, Nikolai Witschil, Peter New, Chuck Walkinshaw, Peter Hall, Danielle Klaudt, Michael Bean, Mark Acheson, Bart Anderson, Bruce Blain, Anna Louise Sargeant and Graeme Duffy. ‘ Wheelman’ (20 October) The getaway driver in a botched robbery puts his skills and smarts to the test when he receives shocking orders from an unknown caller. Starring: Frank Grillo, Garret Dillashunt, Caitlin CarmichaelFrank Grillo, Garret Dillashunt and Caitlin Carmichael. ‘6 Days’ (10 October)

When armed gunmen seize the Iranian Embassy in 1980, a tense six-day standoff ensues while elite British soldiers prepare for a dangerous raid. Starring: Jamie Bell, Abbie Cornish, Mark Strong, Martin Shaw, Emun Elliott, Ben Turner, Aymen Hamdouchi, Tim Pigott-Smith, Robert Portal, Colin Garlick, Andrew Grainger and Martin Hancock. ‘Kidnap’ (6 October)

After her young son is abducted, a frantic mother catches a glimpse of the kidnapper’s car and rushes headlong into a dangerous and relentless chase. Starring: Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Lew Temple and Chris McGinn. NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY: Judah Friedlander: ‘America Is The Greatest Country In The United States’ (30 October) Rodney Carrington: ‘Here Comes The Truth’ (3 October) Raunchy country comic Rodney Carrington is back and quick to point out he’s gone through changes, poking fun at sex, relationships and gaining weight. Christina P: ‘Mother Inferior’ (10 October) Christina Pazsitzky hits Seattle with a biting dose of reality, telling truths about her childhood, getting older and the horrors of giving birth. Patton Oswalt: ‘Annihilation’ (17 October) Comedian Patton Oswalt takes the stage in Chicago to discuss the current political climate, social media angst and using humor to work through grief. El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (13 October) From a Mexico City theme park, energetic stand-up Alex Fernández riffs on music, cheap toys, insecurity and other fun things about growing up. NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES: ‘One of Us’ (20 October)

When three Hasidic Jews leave their ultra-Orthodox community to join the secular world, they experience ostracism, lost relationships and even danger. ‘Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold’ (27 October)

Acclaimed filmmaker Griffin Dunne explores the extraordinary life of his aunt, Joan Didion, one of the most influential American writers alive today. The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (20 October) Mexican superstar actress Kate del Castillo reveals her untold story of the encounter with the most-wanted drug lord in the world, El Chapo. ‘The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson’ (6 October) The police ruled Marsha P. Johnson’s death a suicide. This documentary challenges their claim while honoring the LGBT activist’s life and legacy. ‘Kingdom Of Us’ (13 October) Seven siblings sift through home videos and diaries to piece together clues to their father’s traumatic death in this poignant documentary. OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: Other dramas added this month include: ‘My Crazy Ex Girlfriend’: Season Three (14 October) ‘Once Upon A Time’: Season Seven (10 October) ‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Season One (3 October) ‘Jane The Virgin’: Season Four (14 October) ‘The Big Bang Theory’: Season 10 (1 October)

Other films added this month include: ‘The Notebook’ (1 October) ‘Notting Hill’ (1 October) ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1 October) ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ (20 October) ‘Rain Man’ (1 October) ‘The Babadook’ (1 October)