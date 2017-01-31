All Sections
    31/01/2017 11:00 GMT | Updated 31/01/2017 14:09 GMT

    WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Delete Sent Messages, But There's A Catch

    We need this ASAP.

    From typos to overzealous declarations, we’ve all sent WhatsApp messages we’ve quickly come to regret.

    Fortunately, the company’s execs appear to have noticed.

    A test update for the app lets WhatsAppers recall and edit sent messages, but there’s a catch: you’ll only be able to use it if the message hasn’t been read.

    HStocks via Getty Images

    It could be a boon when you instantly realise you’ve sent a message meant for your other half to your housemate. 

    But it will prove less useful if you’re trying to retrospectively edit messages the morning after the night before.

    There’s no date yet for when the update might be released to the public, nor a guarantee that the feature will make its way into the final version.

    But unless something goes majorly wrong, it’s likely it will. We’ve got our fingers crossed.

