When you’re a foodie, deciding where to go for dinner can be a mammoth task. Factor in an indecisive boyfriend or girlfriend and it becomes almost impossible.

Thankfully, a guy has come up with an ingenious way to speed up the process.

Jerry Baker put all of the restaurants he and his girlfriend enjoy going to on a spinning wheel made from an old toy.

Every time they can’t agree on where to eat, they give the wheel a spin.