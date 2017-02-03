When you’re a foodie, deciding where to go for dinner can be a mammoth task. Factor in an indecisive boyfriend or girlfriend and it becomes almost impossible.
Thankfully, a guy has come up with an ingenious way to speed up the process.
Jerry Baker put all of the restaurants he and his girlfriend enjoy going to on a spinning wheel made from an old toy.
Every time they can’t agree on where to eat, they give the wheel a spin.
A photo of the creation was posted on Twitter by Jerry’s son Jared, along with the caption: “My dad made this for when his girlfriend won’t pick a restaurant.”
The image has since been liked more than 9,000 times.
Speaking to BuzzFeed, Jared explained that his father made the wheel after the pair were joking about how they could never decide where to eat out.
“We joke around a lot, he told me he had an idea,” Jared said.
Needless to say, Jared was pretty impressed by his father’s creation, as were thousands of people on Twitter.
Many have said they’ll be making their own versions of the “wheel of food”.
We think Jared should take his design on ‘Dragon’s Den’, pronto.