While it feels like the doors to the ‘Big Brother’ house have only been closed for all of five minutes, it’s nearly time to fling them open again and welcome a new batch of housemates.

Fresh from January’s ‘Celebrity’ run, featuring Kim Woodburn and a bunch of other “chicken-livered buggers”, ‘BB’ will be back for its 18th civilian series this summer, with reality fans braced for another summer of bitching, arguments and showmances, with (hopefully) a few laughs along the way.

While many details about the new season are still under wraps, here’s everything we know about it so far...

When does it start?

‘Big Brother’ bosses have confirmed the new series will launch on Monday 5 June at 8.30pm on Channel 5, with a special live show.

The launch will be going head-to-head with ‘Love Island’ in the schedules, as the first episode of the ITV2 series also airs on the same night. However, ‘BB’ will have a half hour’s head start over its rival, with bosses seemingly intent on stealing ratings glory.

What does the eye logo look like this year?

The eye has been given a ‘Best of British’ makeover, hinting at the theme of this year’s series.