After four years off air, ‘Dancing On Ice’ is sliding its way back onto our screens in 2018. ITV’s celebrity-pro skating competition was axed after nine series in 2014 amid falling ratings, but bosses are having a second stab at it with a new revamped version, which promises to try and recapture the show’s glory days. Here’s all we can tell you about the ‘DOI’ reboot... When does it start? The 10th series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ begins on Sunday 7 January at 6pm on ITV. Who is hosting? ‘This Morning’ duo Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are returning to the helm of the skating show after hosting the first six series together from 2006 to 2011.

ITV Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back as hosts

Christine Lampard (neé Bleakley) will not be coming back despite presenting the final three series alongside Phillip. He insisted Christine was not offended at not being offered her old job back, saying at the show’s press launch: “Christine is one of the nicest people I have ever met. Nobody in television is more thoughtful than Christine, which is why when it was announced that Holly was coming back to do the show, the first person that got in touch was Christine. “She texted saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so exciting, please tell me I can come and watch?’ “I love Christine. We’re all mates, me, her and Holly, we all go out together.” Who are the judges? The acid-tongued Jason Gardiner is the only returning judge from the original series, with Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean swapping their roles as coaches to the contestants to become fully-fledged judges. The trio will be joined on the panel by ‘DOI’ newcomer and Diversity dance troupe leader Ashley Banjo, who previously served as a judge on Sky One’s ‘Got To Dance’, after winning ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in 2009.

ITV Ashley Banjo, Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean and Jason Gardiner are the judges

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment This year's 'DOI' line-up

Cricketer Monty Panesar was originally due to take part, but had to pull out after breaking his ankle during training. He was replaced by Lemar. Who are the professionals? Dan Whiston, Brianna Delcourt, Matt Evers and Sylvain Longchambon are the only four returning pros from the last series, with Matt and Dan having appeared since the very first series. They will be joined by newcomers Mark Hanretty, Alex Murphy, Brandee Malto, Ale Izquierdo, Melody Le Moal, Vanessa Bauer, Hamish Gaman and Matej Silecky.

Steve Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Two professionals have already left the show, but have been replaced

Mark and Alex were last minute additions to the line-up as skaters Meg Marschall and Lloyd Jones left the show after beginning training with Kem Cetinay and Donna Air respectively. The pair were a former couple and reports suggested they had been locked in furious rows behind the scenes, with an ITV spokesperson stating they had “left the show for personal reasons”. What are the pairings? Donna Air and Mark Hanretty

Cheryl Baker and Dan Whiston

Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt

Candice Brown and Matt Evers

Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy

Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto

Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo

Lemar and Melody Le Moal

Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer

Perri Shakes-Drayton and Hamish Gaman

Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky

Stephanie Waring and Sylvain Longchambon How have they been getting on in training? As you can see from the video below, it has been a mixed bag so far, with a lot of trips and falls, which should make for interesting viewing when the series starts.

Is there a spin-off show? There is no ITV2 spin-off series, but Jordan Banjo (aka Ashley’s little brother and ‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2016 campmate) will be going behind-the-scenes as DOI’s digital presenter, with content posted on their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.

EMPICS Entertainment Jordan Banjo is DOI's digital presenter