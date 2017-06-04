All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/06/2017 15:20 BST

    When Does ‘Love Island’ 2017 Start? Date, Cast, Villa, And Everything Else About The New Series

    'Get ready for the heatwave' ☀️🌴

    As Caroline Flack says, we’re in for a long, hot summer, as ‘Love Island’ is on its way back to our screens. 

    The ITV2 reality show is entering its third series after being relaunched in 2015, with more singletons on the lookout for lurrrve as they shack up in a remote Spanish villa together. 

    The last two series have proved to be a massive hit with viewers, with the show overtaking the other big reality show ‘Big Brother’ in the ratings last year.

    And while there has been the usual bitching, backstabbing and sexy shenanigans, ‘Love Island’ has actually produced some couples who’ve gone the distance (Alex& Olivia and Scott & Kadie from last year’s series are in the middle of planning two weddinsg!). 

    So as we prepare to be introduced to another batch of ‘Love Island’ castaways, here’s everything we can tell you about the new series so far...

    When does ‘Love Island 2017’ start?

    ITV have finally confirmed ‘Love Island’ will return to ITV2 on Monday 5 June at 9pm.

    The launch will be going head-to-head with ‘Big Brother’ in the schedules, as the first episode of the Channel 5 series also airs on the same night. However, ‘BB’ will have a half hour’s head start over its rival, with bosses seemingly intent on stealing ratings glory.  

    It has also been reported bosses have decided to extend the series by a week, after the success of last year’s show. 

    Who is hosting?

    Despite having a reduced role on the show last year, Caroline Flack is returning as the main presenter, and it seems we will be seeing a lot more of her this time around. 

    ITV

    In addition to her usual appearances in the villa, she’ll also be fronting a weekly live show à la ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ called ‘Aftersun’, which will see celebrity guests and members of the public voicing their views about the latest action from the show.

    Comedian Ian Sterling is also returning as narrator, giving his unique take on all the highlights from the villa. 

    How can I apply to be on ‘Love Island’?

    If you are hoping to be among those cast away on ‘Love Island’ in 2017, you’re too late as applications closed at the end of April. A record 65,000 people applied to be on this year’s series. 

    Who is taking part?

    While in recent years, the regular series of ‘Big Brother’ has been home to a number of z-list celebs, ‘Love Island’ bosses have done a good job of lining up relative unknowns for this year’s run. 

    ITV

    There are a couple of exceptions, of course. Pop fans might recognise Marcel Sommerville as a member of Blazin’ Squad, while Camilla Thurlow made headlines back in 2014, when she reportedly shared a snog with Prince Harry at an event.

    Check out the full line-up below: 

    • Olivia
      ITV
      Age?
      22

      Job?
      Motorsport Grid Girl

      She says:
      "I’ve been told I’m funny. I’ve got quite an immature sense of humour, and I can be quite naughty. 

      "I try not to take any rubbish from anyone so I think boys end up saying ‘she’s a player’ because they’ve not had their way with me."

      Have you seen her before?
      Olivia says she's modelled for some fashion brands with "big followings" in the past.
    • Marcel
      ITV
      Age?
      31

      Job?
      Music industry executive

      He says:
      "Girls love me... I've always got girls around me. I've always got a girl on the scene. I'm not a player but I do like to be single.

      "I stay single because I don't want to break hearts but I do end up breaking them by mistake sometimes. It's quite hard."

      ﻿Have you seen him before?
      Marcel was once a member of Blazin' Squad, which he describes as "the best days" of his life.
    • Camilla
      ITV
      Age?
      27

      Job?
      Explosive ordnance disposal (!!)

      She says:
      "I want to put my personal life first, for the first time in a long time, and give myself the opportunity to meet someone.

      "['Love Island'] will also force me to break down some of the barriers that I have built up doing the work that I do. I can be a bit cold, and come across that way, but that’s because I’m quite independent and strong."

      ﻿Have you seen her before?
      Perhaps if you're a lacrosse fan - Camilla once competed in the junior world championships. However, back in the summer of 2014 she was also linked with Prince Harry after the two reportedly shared a snog at an event.
    • Harley
      ITV
      Age?
      22

      Job?
      Groundsworker

      He says:
      "People would say [my love life is] non-existent and I’m married to the gym. I’ve not been out for ages, I’ve been having some me time.

      "The show is an opportunity to put myself out there, let loose and get my mojo back."
    • Chloe
      ITV
      Age?
      22

      Job?
      Executive assistant

      She says:
      "Boys in Essex - come on! They're not great. I want to be loved up but they're just pigs. I'm ready and willing to meet someone nice. A lot of them just want about ten girlfriends at a time.

      "Come on - you can't go out with ten girls at once! That's not on."
    • Kem
      ITV
      Age?
      21

      Job?
      Hairdresser

      He says:
      "I wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm all in or out, nothing in between. I think I'm enjoyable to be with. I fall for girls very easily. It's been my downfall because I make it so obvious when I like a girl. I might get a bit clingy.

      "I'm not normal and I think the people who make 'Love Island' know that, so I'm hoping they'll have found a girl who's not normal, who'll be a good match for me."

      Have you seen him before?
      As a hairdresser to the stars, he's worked with the boys from 'TOWIE', Spencer Matthews and Calum Best, among others.
    • Jessica
      ITV
      Age?
      23

      Job?
      Glamour model

      She says:
      "I'm genuinely looking for love, I'm not going on it for any other reason. I want to find someone to settle down with.

      "My friends are married and settling down with kids. I've looked everywhere and can't find him!"

      Have you seen her before?
      In addition to being a glamour model, Jessica says she's been chatted up by celebs in the past, joking: "Mostly reality stars - they're the same ones that message everybody!"
    • Dominic
      ITV
      Age?
      26

      Job?
      Careers advisor

      He says:
      "I'm definitely not modest! They call me vain, and I do love myself a bit. I play on it, though. I'll go, 'I'm good-looking me, aren't I? Aren't you lucky to be with me?’

      "I'm not just a pretty face! I've got the chat as well."
    • Amber
      ITV
      Age?
      20

      Job?
      Dancer

      She says:
      "I think I’m very down to earth. I have been brought up so well. I don’t cause trouble for no reason. I’m not fake, I’m very real and that’s what all my friends like about me.

      "I’m a bit of a dating queen. I love to date. The key thing for me is finding humour. We need to have a good laugh, the chemistry will happen if we’re laughing."

      Have you seen her before?
      Amber claims to have slept with a "big name" but won't disclose her, commenting: "Girls don't kiss and tell!"
    • Sam
      ITV
      Age?
      21

      Job?
      Oil rig worker

      He says:
      "I'm a serial dater. My attention span's not that good so to be honest, I generally only manage one date with a girl, or two at a push. I get bored easily.

      "And if I decide I'm not interested, I just ignore their texts. I know that's a bit mean. I like a bit of a chase, you see. I do alright with girls. If I want it, I get it."
    • Montana
      ITV
      Age?
      21

      Job?
      Economics student

      She says:
      "I think people would probably call me quite posh! I will admit I've been brought up well and I've been really lucky to go a private school. I'm lucky to have had good opportunities in my life.

      "I want to meet someone who will broaden my horizons a little bit... I'm not really exposed to people from all over the UK. I don't go to raves that much so I don't really meet anyone from outside Hertfordshire!"

      ﻿Have you seen her before?
      In the past, she's dated both rugby players and pro footballers.

    Sophia Maria, the daughter of ‘BB9’ housemate Lisa Appleton, was also rumoured to be appearing, but is said to have pulled out after finding love. 

    Is anyone returning?

    It has been claimed former contestant Katie Salmon is being lined up for an explosive return to the villa, after causing a right old stir last year.

    ITV

    Fans will remember she became involved in a love triangle with couple Sophie Gradon and Tom Powell. And while her relationship with Sophie soon fizzled out after the latter quit the villa to be with Tom, Katie wasted no time in moving on with Adam Maxted.

    Producers are hoping she could cause similar drama during a second stint in the villa, and The Sun has claimed they have already approached her about it. 

    Instagram

    Series one contestant Jon Clark has also voiced his desire to return, after his girlfriend Chloe Crowhurst signed up for the series, after failing to break up with him before hand (or so he claims). 

    However, Caroline has since said it is pretty unlikely he will be invited back

    Where is the villa this year?

    There is a brand new villa for 2017, after the show moved from its previous home of the last two years. The new abode is located in the hills of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Mallorca, which is about an hour and 15 minutes from Palma airport. 

    The outdoor area also features a kitchen, two double beds, as well as a swimming pool, jacuzzi and gym area, the latter of which will no doubt come as a relief to some of the more fitness-conscious newbies.

    Bosses are hoping for more pool action this time around, as the contestants barely used the previous one as it was too big to heat properly. 

    The Hideaway and Beach Hut also make a return to the villa, having also featured in previous series. 

    Take a look around the gaff in the gallery below, and click here to discover 34 secrets from the new pad...

    'Love Island': Check Out The All-New Villa

    Is there a trailer?

    Yes, and it’s a suitably saucy affair. “Get ready for the heatwave,” warns Caroline. We can’t wait. 

    Watch it below...

    READ MORE:

    MORE:uktvuktvrealitycelebrity gallerieslove islandcaroline flack

    Conversations