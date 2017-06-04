As Caroline Flack says, we’re in for a long, hot summer, as ‘Love Island’ is on its way back to our screens.
The ITV2 reality show is entering its third series after being relaunched in 2015, with more singletons on the lookout for lurrrve as they shack up in a remote Spanish villa together.
The last two series have proved to be a massive hit with viewers, with the show overtaking the other big reality show ‘Big Brother’ in the ratings last year.
And while there has been the usual bitching, backstabbing and sexy shenanigans, ‘Love Island’ has actually produced some couples who’ve gone the distance (Alex& Olivia and Scott & Kadie from last year’s series are in the middle of planning two weddinsg!).
So as we prepare to be introduced to another batch of ‘Love Island’ castaways, here’s everything we can tell you about the new series so far...
When does ‘Love Island 2017’ start?
ITV have finally confirmed ‘Love Island’ will return to ITV2 on Monday 5 June at 9pm.
The launch will be going head-to-head with ‘Big Brother’ in the schedules, as the first episode of the Channel 5 series also airs on the same night. However, ‘BB’ will have a half hour’s head start over its rival, with bosses seemingly intent on stealing ratings glory.
It has also been reported bosses have decided to extend the series by a week, after the success of last year’s show.
Who is hosting?
Despite having a reduced role on the show last year, Caroline Flack is returning as the main presenter, and it seems we will be seeing a lot more of her this time around.
In addition to her usual appearances in the villa, she’ll also be fronting a weekly live show à la ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ called ‘Aftersun’, which will see celebrity guests and members of the public voicing their views about the latest action from the show.
Comedian Ian Sterling is also returning as narrator, giving his unique take on all the highlights from the villa.
How can I apply to be on ‘Love Island’?
If you are hoping to be among those cast away on ‘Love Island’ in 2017, you’re too late as applications closed at the end of April. A record 65,000 people applied to be on this year’s series.
Who is taking part?
While in recent years, the regular series of ‘Big Brother’ has been home to a number of z-list celebs, ‘Love Island’ bosses have done a good job of lining up relative unknowns for this year’s run.
There are a couple of exceptions, of course. Pop fans might recognise Marcel Sommerville as a member of Blazin’ Squad, while Camilla Thurlow made headlines back in 2014, when she reportedly shared a snog with Prince Harry at an event.
Check out the full line-up below:
Sophia Maria, the daughter of ‘BB9’ housemate Lisa Appleton, was also rumoured to be appearing, but is said to have pulled out after finding love.
Is anyone returning?
It has been claimed former contestant Katie Salmon is being lined up for an explosive return to the villa, after causing a right old stir last year.
Fans will remember she became involved in a love triangle with couple Sophie Gradon and Tom Powell. And while her relationship with Sophie soon fizzled out after the latter quit the villa to be with Tom, Katie wasted no time in moving on with Adam Maxted.
Producers are hoping she could cause similar drama during a second stint in the villa, and The Sun has claimed they have already approached her about it.
Series one contestant Jon Clark has also voiced his desire to return, after his girlfriend Chloe Crowhurst signed up for the series, after failing to break up with him before hand (or so he claims).
However, Caroline has since said it is pretty unlikely he will be invited back.
Where is the villa this year?
There is a brand new villa for 2017, after the show moved from its previous home of the last two years. The new abode is located in the hills of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Mallorca, which is about an hour and 15 minutes from Palma airport.
The outdoor area also features a kitchen, two double beds, as well as a swimming pool, jacuzzi and gym area, the latter of which will no doubt come as a relief to some of the more fitness-conscious newbies.
Bosses are hoping for more pool action this time around, as the contestants barely used the previous one as it was too big to heat properly.
The Hideaway and Beach Hut also make a return to the villa, having also featured in previous series.
Take a look around the gaff in the gallery below, and click here to discover 34 secrets from the new pad...
Is there a trailer?
Yes, and it’s a suitably saucy affair. “Get ready for the heatwave,” warns Caroline. We can’t wait.
Watch it below...