The launch will be going head-to-head with ‘Big Brother’ in the schedules , as the first episode of the Channel 5 series also airs on the same night. However, ‘BB’ will have a half hour’s head start over its rival, with bosses seemingly intent on stealing ratings glory.

So as we prepare to be introduced to another batch of ‘Love Island’ castaways, here’s everything we can tell you about the new series so far...

And while there has been the usual bitching, backstabbing and sexy shenanigans, ‘Love Island’ has actually produced some couples who’ve gone the distance (Alex& Olivia and Scott & Kadie from last year’s series are in the middle of planning two weddinsg!).

The last two series have proved to be a massive hit with viewers, with the show overtaking the other big reality show ‘Big Brother’ in the ratings last year.

The ITV2 reality show is entering its third series after being relaunched in 2015, with more singletons on the lookout for lurrrve as they shack up in a remote Spanish villa together.

Despite having a reduced role on the show last year, Caroline Flack is returning as the main presenter, and it seems we will be seeing a lot more of her this time around.

While in recent years, the regular series of ‘Big Brother’ has been home to a number of z-list celebs, ‘Love Island’ bosses have done a good job of lining up relative unknowns for this year’s run.

If you are hoping to be among those cast away on ‘Love Island’ in 2017, you’re too late as applications closed at the end of April. A record 65,000 people applied to be on this year’s series.

In addition to her usual appearances in the villa, she’ll also be fronting a weekly live show à la ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ called ‘Aftersun’, which will see celebrity guests and members of the public voicing their views about the latest action from the show.

There are a couple of exceptions, of course. Pop fans might recognise Marcel Sommerville as a member of Blazin’ Squad, while Camilla Thurlow made headlines back in 2014, when she reportedly shared a snog with Prince Harry at an event.

Olivia ITV Age?

22



Job?

Motorsport Grid Girl



She says:

"I’ve been told I’m funny. I’ve got quite an immature sense of humour, and I can be quite naughty.



"I try not to take any rubbish from anyone so I think boys end up saying ‘she’s a player’ because they’ve not had their way with me."



Have you seen her before?

Olivia says she's modelled for some fashion brands with "big followings" in the past.

Marcel ITV Age?

31



Job?

Music industry executive



He says:

"Girls love me... I've always got girls around me. I've always got a girl on the scene. I'm not a player but I do like to be single.



"I stay single because I don't want to break hearts but I do end up breaking them by mistake sometimes. It's quite hard."



﻿Have you seen him before?

Marcel was once a member of Blazin' Squad, which he describes as "the best days" of his life.

Camilla ITV Age?

27



Job?

Explosive ordnance disposal (!!)



She says:

"I want to put my personal life first, for the first time in a long time, and give myself the opportunity to meet someone.



"['Love Island'] will also force me to break down some of the barriers that I have built up doing the work that I do. I can be a bit cold, and come across that way, but that’s because I’m quite independent and strong."



﻿Have you seen her before?

Perhaps if you're a lacrosse fan - Camilla once competed in the junior world championships. However, back in the summer of 2014 she was also linked with Prince Harry after the two reportedly shared a snog at an event.

Harley ITV Age?

22



Job?

Groundsworker



He says:

"People would say [my love life is] non-existent and I’m married to the gym. I’ve not been out for ages, I’ve been having some me time.



"The show is an opportunity to put myself out there, let loose and get my mojo back."



Chloe ITV Age?

22



Job?

Executive assistant



She says:

"Boys in Essex - come on! They're not great. I want to be loved up but they're just pigs. I'm ready and willing to meet someone nice. A lot of them just want about ten girlfriends at a time.



"Come on - you can't go out with ten girls at once! That's not on."



Kem ITV Age?

21



Job?

Hairdresser



He says:

"I wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm all in or out, nothing in between. I think I'm enjoyable to be with. I fall for girls very easily. It's been my downfall because I make it so obvious when I like a girl. I might get a bit clingy.



"I'm not normal and I think the people who make 'Love Island' know that, so I'm hoping they'll have found a girl who's not normal, who'll be a good match for me."



Have you seen him before?

As a hairdresser to the stars, he's worked with the boys from 'TOWIE', Spencer Matthews and Calum Best, among others.

Jessica ITV Age?

23



Job?

Glamour model



She says:

"I'm genuinely looking for love, I'm not going on it for any other reason. I want to find someone to settle down with.



"My friends are married and settling down with kids. I've looked everywhere and can't find him!"



Have you seen her before?

In addition to being a glamour model, Jessica says she's been chatted up by celebs in the past, joking: "Mostly reality stars - they're the same ones that message everybody!"

Dominic ITV Age?

26



Job?

Careers advisor



He says:

"I'm definitely not modest! They call me vain, and I do love myself a bit. I play on it, though. I'll go, 'I'm good-looking me, aren't I? Aren't you lucky to be with me?’



"I'm not just a pretty face! I've got the chat as well."



Amber ITV Age?

20



Job?

Dancer



She says:

"I think I’m very down to earth. I have been brought up so well. I don’t cause trouble for no reason. I’m not fake, I’m very real and that’s what all my friends like about me.



"I’m a bit of a dating queen. I love to date. The key thing for me is finding humour. We need to have a good laugh, the chemistry will happen if we’re laughing."



Have you seen her before?

Amber claims to have slept with a "big name" but won't disclose her, commenting: "Girls don't kiss and tell!"

Sam ITV Age?

21



Job?

Oil rig worker



He says:

"I'm a serial dater. My attention span's not that good so to be honest, I generally only manage one date with a girl, or two at a push. I get bored easily.



"And if I decide I'm not interested, I just ignore their texts. I know that's a bit mean. I like a bit of a chase, you see. I do alright with girls. If I want it, I get it."

