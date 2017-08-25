We now know when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will start - and there’s not long to wait.
Contestant Charlotte Hawkins confirmed the new series of BBC ballroom show will kick off on Saturday 9 September during Friday’s (25 August) edition of ‘Good Morning Britain’.
However, the BBC is yet to confirm what time it will air, and whether it will go head-to-head with rival show ‘The X Factor’, which begins on ITV the previous week.
Prior to the announcement, it had been widely anticipated that ‘Strictly’ would return to our screens on 9 September, as the launch show is being recorded on 5 September at Elstree studios.
The special show will see the celebrities paired up with their professional partners, as they also take to the floor for the first time with a group dance.
Bosses have also confirmed there will be a tribute to late former host Sir Bruce Forsyth, following his death last week, at the age of 89.
The pro dancers will perform a special routine in honour of the legendary entertainer, who hosted the first 11 series of ‘Strictly’ alongside Tess Daly, before he was succeeded by Claudia Winkleman.
This year, the celebs taking part in ‘Strictly’ are ‘Holby City’ actress Chizzy Akudolu, ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Charlotte Hawkins, The Saturdays singer Mollie King, comedian Brian Conley, daytime queen Ruth Langsford, ‘EastEnders’ hunk Davood Ghadami, ‘X Factor’ winner Alexandra Burke, Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and magician’s assistant Debbie McGee.
Also competing will be comedy performer Susan Calman, ‘Sunday Brunch’ presenter Simon Rimmer, 80s-musician-turned-reverend Richard Coles, actor Joe McFadden, former former JLS singer Aston Merrygold and soap star Gemma Atkinson.