We now know when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will start - and there’s not long to wait.

Contestant Charlotte Hawkins confirmed the new series of BBC ballroom show will kick off on Saturday 9 September during Friday’s (25 August) edition of ‘Good Morning Britain’.

However, the BBC is yet to confirm what time it will air, and whether it will go head-to-head with rival show ‘The X Factor’, which begins on ITV the previous week.