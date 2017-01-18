When Jose Luis Magana/AP Trump will be officially sworn-in on Friday, using two Bibles – his own and the Bible Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration.



Trump’s Bible (pictured here) was presented to him by his mother upon his graduation from Sunday Church Primary School in 1955.



The Lincoln Bible is bound in burgundy velvet with a gold-washed white metal rim along the edges of the covers.



After Lincoln's first inauguration in 1861, it was next used for President Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009 and again in 2013.



American’s Got Talent runner-up 16-year-old Jackie Evancho will perform the national anthem to conclude the ceremony.

Who will perform John Raoux/AP A Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert will take place on Thursday – the day before the inauguration.



A number of big-name artists have publicly ruled themselves out of the festivities, citing opposition to Trump’s policies.



Those who will perform include Sam Moore of the soul duo Sam and Dave, Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.



Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Jon Voight – who has previously proclaimed: “If you’re not for Trump, then you’re not for me,” - will also appear at the event, which will end with a fireworks display.



Performers for recent Republican and Democratic presidential inaugural events have included Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Beyonce and Barbra Streisand.

Who won't... Matt Crossick/PA Wire Tony-winning gay icon Jennifer Holliday was booked to perform, but a day later announced she was stepping down in solidarity with the LGBT community.



A Bruce Springsteen tribute band were also confirmed, only to cancel four days before the concert, citing “respect” for the vocally anti-Trump Springsteen.



Rebecca Ferguson, a former X Factor UK contestant was approached to perform but stated she would accept on the condition she can sing Strange Fruit. The song was famously recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939 and is a protest against American racism. Ferguson is not listed in the line-up.



Elton John, Kiss, Charlotte Church, Moby, Celine Dion and Garth Brooks are among others who reportedly refused the invitation.

The inaugural parade Handout . / Reuters After the inauguration, Vice President Pence and President Trump will join the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House, leading a procession of over 8,000 participants, including veterans, military members, high school and college bands, police, motorcycle and cavalry units, and the Boy Scouts of America.



A federal appeals court has ruled that protesters planning to demonstrate against Trump cannot gather on key portions of the route.



The Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition had argued that the restrictions favoured the incoming administration over dissenting speech. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia says the regulations did not infringe on protesters' speech rights. Judge Cornelia Pillard says just 13 percent of the parade route was set aside for Presidential Inaugural Committee bleachers while 70 percent of the route is open to the public.



Pictured are Ronald and Nancy Reagan, waving from the limousine during their inaugural parade in 1981.