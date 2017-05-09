Union Jacks at the ready, because Eurovision is just around the corner! 2017 marks the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest, as countries from across the continent - and a select few others - battle it out in everyone’s favourite event in the musical calendar. And while it could turn out to be the most political in recent years thanks to something called Brexit (never heard of it), we’re still as excited as ever for the annual festival of campery. So ahead of this year’s event, we present to you everything you can expect to see...

When is it? This year’s grand finale takes place on Saturday 13 May, airing on BBC One from 8pm. The live semi-finals will be held in the week leading up to it. What is the UK entry?

This year, the UK will be represented by former ‘X Factor’ contestant Lucie Jones, with her song ‘I Will Never Give Up On You’. The song was chosen during a special selection show on BBC Two earlier this year, where Lucie went up against five other singers, including her fellow ‘X Factor’ series six star Danyl Johnson. Who is Ireland’s entrant?

Having failed to make the live final last year when they were represented by former Westlife singer Nicky Byrne, Ireland are pinning their hopes on Brendan Murray and his song ‘Dying To Try’. Where is Eurovision being held this year?

The Contest will be beamed live across Europe from Kyiv in Ukraine at the International Exhibition Centre, after Jamala’s song ‘1944’ came out on top in 2016. Who is commentating during the BBC coverage?

Graham Norton will be back to give his quick-witted take on proceedings, giving his verdict on all the night’s performances. Meanwhile, it is also expected that Scott Mills and Mel Giedroyc will be back to present coverage of the live semi-finals. Which other countries are in the contest? As ever, the Big Five (the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy) are already guaranteed a place in the final, due to the fact they historically pay the most to fund the event. 37 other countries will battle it out to bag one of the remaining places in the final, with either 26 or 27 countries usually taking part. 2017 marks a return for Portugal and Romania after being absent last year, while Bosnia and Herzegovina have withdrawn due to financial difficulties. What’s all the controversy about Russia withdrawing?

Russia pulled out of this year’s contest after Ukraine banned their hopeful, Julia Samoylova, from taking part over a visit she made to Crimea when it was annexed by Moscow in 2014. Officials offered to make arrangements so that Julia could perform via satellite link, but this proposal was rejected. Are Australia still taking part?

After being invited to take part in 2015’s competition as a special guest, our Aussie mates returned again last year, and actually did rather well, with Dami Im’s song, ‘Sound Of Silence’, coming second. As a result, they’ll be back again this year, represented by Isaiah and their song ‘Don’t Come Easy’. What chance have we got of winning? Well, it doesn’t yet look like we’re going to storm to victory, but it’s not all bad news either. The UK is currently 11th in bookmaker William Hill’s rankings, with odds of 33/1. Who is the early favourite to win?

At present, Italy is the runaway favourite, with odds of 10/11 with William Hill. Their entry ‘Occidentali’s Karma’ by Francesco Gabbani is followed by Bulgaria at 6/1, Sweden at 7/1, Portugal at 12/1 and Belgium at 14/1.