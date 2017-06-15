This Is When You Should Say 'I Love You' For The First Time In A New Relationship

Knowing when to say “I love you” for the first time in a relationship can be a minefield, as one Mumset user recently discovered.

The woman wrote on the forum asking others when they first said “I love you”, after feeling like the right time was approaching with her partner.

She received a mix of responses, ranging from two weeks to six months.

Relate counsellor Barbara Bloomfield told HuffPost UK it’s not unusual to feel anxious about when to tell another person we love them.

“We may fear rejection and worry that we won’t hear the same words back,” she said.

“If somebody says it too early, particularly if we have a fear of commitment or aren’t sure about the relationship, then it can sometimes put people off.”

So when is the best time to drop those three little words?