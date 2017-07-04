13 Signs You Shouldn't Say 'I Love You' Just Yet

Falling in love is a little like falling out of an aeroplane: exhilarating and exciting, but you don’t want to be the one to jump first. Because putting your cards on the table (even when you’ve secured a human who likes hanging out with you on a regular basis), is at best terrifying and at worst utterly hideous. So are you ready to drop the L-bomb? Here are 13 times you should probably avoid it like the romantic plague. 1. If you have just met them.

2. If you have just broken up with someone else.

3. If you are drunk on Jaeger bombs.

4. If you think they might misunderstand your intentions.

5. If you are trying to fill an awkward silence in conversation.

6. If you thought they said it first but may have misheard.

7. If you are on a reality show.

8. If they have just said something that really flatters your ego.

9. If you’re not sure what the difference is between love and lust.

10. If you have got your romantic Spotify playlist on.

11. If you have just finished having a huge row.

12. If you are trying to stop them breaking up with you.