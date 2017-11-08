More than half a million people in the UK now follow a vegan diet and retailers are finally cottoning on to the fact that there’s more to Christmas than turkey.

This year there are more vegan-friendly Christmas sandwiches available than ever before, but that doesn’t mean they’re easy to find.

Starbucks, Sainsbury’s and Greggs are all among the large chains who told us they are sadly not offering any vegan Christmas sandwiches this year.

With that in mind, we scoured the high street for the best options out there, so you don’t have to.

1. Pret, Very Merry Christmas Lunch Sandwich, £3.50