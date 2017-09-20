Here's Where You Can Get Tickets For The 'Love Actually' Tour With A Live Orchestra

‘Love Actually’ is synonymous with Christmas . And now, to help get your festive juices flowing, the film will be shown in various locations across the UK this December with a live orchestra performing the soundtrack.

The official ‘Love Actually’ UK tour will see Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson et al appear on the big screens at the following venues:

:: Bridgewater Hall in Manchester at 7.30pm (1 December)

:: Colston Hall in Bristol at 7.30pm (2 December)

:: Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow at 6pm (3 December)

:: Symphony Hall in Birmingham at 7.30pm (4 December)

:: Usher Hall in Edinburgh at 7.30pm (5 December)

:: Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London at 3pm and 7.30pm (10 December)

Each viewing will be accompanied by live music from BAFTA-winning Craig Armstrong’s soundtrack.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. A selection of pre-sale tickets were made available today to existing customers, who will have received an email with a hidden link to gain access.

General tickets for the public will be available on Thursday 21 September at 10am from the Ticketmaster website.

Prices range from £34-£79 (depending on how fancy your seat is) and there is a strict limit of eight tickets per person and per card.

See you there.