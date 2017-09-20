All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    20/09/2017 12:35 BST

    Here's Where You Can Get Tickets For The 'Love Actually' Tour With A Live Orchestra

    Who's excited?! 🤶

    ‘Love Actually’ is synonymous with Christmas. And now, to help get your festive juices flowing, the film will be shown in various locations across the UK this December with a live orchestra performing the soundtrack.

    The official ‘Love Actually’ UK tour will see Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson et al appear on the big screens at the following venues:

    :: Bridgewater Hall in Manchester at 7.30pm (1 December)

    :: Colston Hall in Bristol at 7.30pm (2 December)

    :: Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow at 6pm (3 December)

    :: Symphony Hall in Birmingham at 7.30pm (4 December)

    :: Usher Hall in Edinburgh at 7.30pm (5 December)

    :: Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London at 3pm and 7.30pm (10 December)

    Each viewing will be accompanied by live music from BAFTA-winning Craig Armstrong’s soundtrack.

    Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. A selection of pre-sale tickets were made available today to existing customers, who will have received an email with a hidden link to gain access.

    General tickets for the public will be available on Thursday 21 September at 10am from the Ticketmaster website. 

    Prices range from £34-£79 (depending on how fancy your seat is) and there is a strict limit of eight tickets per person and per card.

    See you there.

