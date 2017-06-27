Many internet users within the UK are not getting the broadband speeds they were promised, especially in Scotland where the Highlands in particular has an average download speed of just 8.8Mbps.

The consumer organisation Which? carried out a huge survey of 719,000 speed tests across the country and found that many parts of the UK were not receiving the legal minimum of 10Mbps that the government set out in 2015.

Grassetto via Getty Images

The list of places with the worst broadband speeds included:

Orkney Islands - 6.3Mbps

Shetland Islands - 8.4Mbps

Highland - 8.8Mbps

Ryedale - 9.0Mbps

Purbeck - 9.0Mbps

Highlighting the huge disparity between the worst and the best here are the five fastest places in the UK for internet speeds:

Tamworth - 30.4Mbps

Reading - 30.0Mbps

Adur - 29.2Mbps

Enfield - 29.1Mbps

Dundee City - 28.7Mbps

To help customers get a better idea of how well their local area performs Which? has put together an interactive map.

As you can see, large swathes of the UK are still only scoring ‘Average’ or ‘Low’ for internet speeds.

To make matters worse, a low average of below 8Mbps will mean that a large number of properties are getting less than half the government’s required speed of 10Mbps.

UK residents are actually able to legally request a minimum broadband speed of 10Mbps after the government declared that it was every person’s legal right to have ‘fast’ internet speeds.

Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Services, said:

“We are encouraging everyone with broadband to use our speed checker so people can see if they are getting the speeds that they’ve been promised by their provider and find out how to complain if their speed is too slow.”

This will also help to further highlight where problem areas are across the UK, putting pressure on government and providers to help everyone get a good broadband connection.”

You can find out how fast your broadband speed is by taking Which?’s broadband test here.

The results will then be used to help the organisation lobby for faster average speeds across the UK.