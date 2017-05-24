‘White Gold’ arrives on BBC Two this evening, with writer Damon Beesley hoping he can repeat the success of his previous project ‘The Inbetweeners’, with this tale of tireless double-glazing salesmen on the make in 1980s Essex.

The set-up is inspired by the trials and tribulations of the father of Damon, who told HuffPostUK - even as he despaired of finding the right person for the central role of Vincent Swan - “I needed a 30-year-old actor who thought he was a film star - and than an actual film star walked in.”

We cast our eye over some of the familiar faces you’ll spot in the lead and supporting roles...

Ed Westwick plays Vincent Swan