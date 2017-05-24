‘White Gold’ arrives on BBC Two this evening, with writer Damon Beesley hoping he can repeat the success of his previous project ‘The Inbetweeners’, with this tale of tireless double-glazing salesmen on the make in 1980s Essex.
The set-up is inspired by the trials and tribulations of the father of Damon, who told HuffPostUK - even as he despaired of finding the right person for the central role of Vincent Swan - “I needed a 30-year-old actor who thought he was a film star - and than an actual film star walked in.”
We cast our eye over some of the familiar faces you’ll spot in the lead and supporting roles...
Ed Westwick plays Vincent Swan
You’ll know him from: ‘Breaking and Entering’, ‘Son of Rambow’, ‘Children of Men’, ‘Chalet Girl’ and Chuck Bass in ‘Gossip Girl’. Also ‘Californication’ and ‘Wicked City’.
Joe Thomas plays Lavender
You’ll know him from: ‘The Inbetweeners’, ‘Fresh Meat’, ‘Chickens’.
James Buckley plays Fitzpatrick
You’ll know him from: ‘The Inbetweeners’, ‘Zapped’. Films include ‘Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping’ and ‘The Comedian’s Guide to Survival’.
Lauren O’Rourke plays Carol
You’ll know her from: ‘The Inbetweeners Movie’, ‘Drifters’, ‘Line of Duty’ and ‘This is England’.
Nigel Lindsay plays Tony Walsh
You’ll know him from: ‘Unforgotten’, ‘Victoria’, ‘The Tunnel’, ‘The Fear’, ‘Clatterford’, ‘Rome’.
Linzey Cocker plays Sam
You’ll know her from: ‘Tina and Bobby’, ‘Our Girl’, ‘Leaving’, ‘Waterloo Road’, ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’.
‘White Gold’ debuts on Wednesday night at 10pm on BBC Two.