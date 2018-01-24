Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Trump and May meeting in September of last year

“It’s a special relationship not just in words but it’s how we work together really on every issue. “And so we have seen no diminishment, only growth of a relationship and cooperation with a great ally.” Trump and May will likely discuss North Korea, the Syrian civil war and the Iran nuclear deal, which the White House has vowed to abandon unless changes can be made. But a clue to just how special the Special Relationship actually is in a post-Brexit world was given on Monday when it was announced President Macron of France would be the recipient of the first state visit of Trump’s presidency. Relations between Trump and May have been strained a number of times since the President took office, culminating earlier this month with Trump canceling a planned trip to open the new US embassy in London. Planned protests are widely believed to have been a major factor in the decision although the President listed a number of other concerns, all of which are provably false.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018