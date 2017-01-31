Donald Trump’s White House has been condemned for hastily using the Quebec mosque attack to suggest the president’s Muslim refugee ban will make America safer. Press Secretary Sean Spicer began his afternoon briefing on Monday with a short statement condemning the attack, in which six Muslim worshippers were shot dead during prayers at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec. Despite emerging reports at the time stating the main suspect was a white right-wing fanatic, Spicer’s condemnation quickly turned into an apparent justification for Trump’s controversial curb on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“It’s a terrible reminder of why we must remain vigilant and why the president is taking steps to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to our nation’s safety and security,” Spicer told reporters. This echoes language used in Friday’s executive order, which directed an immediate travel ban for immigrants from nations including Iraq, Syria and Somalia. But the speed at which the White House appeared to capitalise on the developing situation in Canada has been widely condemned.

So the Quebec mosque shooter is a right-wing, Pro-Trump guy but the White House justifies its #MuslimBan by citing Canada as an example? 🤔 — Nathan Lean (@nathanlean) January 30, 2017

No @seanspicer, the attack in Quebec City happened because people like you falsely blame refugees & immigrants — Jashvina Shah (@icehockeystick) January 30, 2017

Sean Spicer using Quebec to justify Muslim ban. Main shooting suspect is a white Canadian who was involved in anti immigration groups. — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) January 30, 2017

And the hasty comment is made all the more questionable by the lack of solid facts available at the time Spicer stood behind the podium. The Washington Post described Spicer’s comment as “odd” and questioned the other circumstances in which the White House might suggest incorrect information justified Trump’s actions. “With conflicting evidence, Trump’s team once again assumed an Islamic terror motivation that proved his recent immigration actions correct,” the paper’s Philip Bump wrote.

Initial reports of the Quebec attack and the immediate police investigation painted a confusing picture. Earlier on Monday reports said one of two men arrested by police was a Muslim of Moroccan descent. That person was detained after calling 911 and their nationality was not immediately known, a Canadian source familiar with the situation said. Crucially, however, police later said that one of the men arrested had been released and was now considered a witness. A suspect, who was arrested at the scene, was then reported to be 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette, a white French-Canadian student, according to court documents.

