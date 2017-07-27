A mum has shared how she was “absolutely disgusted” when staff at a White Stuff store refused to let her daughter, who has a bowel disease, use the staff toilets.

Emma Byrant, from Southampton, explained her 13-year-old daughter suffers with Ulcerative Colitis, one of the two main forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Byrant claimed staff in Southampton’s West Quay branch of White Stuff refused to let her daughter use the toilet, despite the fact she had a ‘Can’t Wait Card’ - as shown below - that tells others why she needs to use the toilets immediately.

“Absolutely disgusted with your Southampton store after they refused to let my 13-year-old daughter, who suffers with Ulcerative Colitis, use their toilets even after she bravely explained she had the disease, showed them her ‘Can’t Wait Card’ and asked to use their staff toilets urgently,” the mum wrote on Facebook on 23 July.