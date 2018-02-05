White supremacist Ethan Stables has been convicted of a terror offence for planning to carry out a machete attack on an LGBT event in Cumbria.

The 20-year-old denied planning the attack at the New Empire pub in June 2017 but was convicted at Leeds Crown Court on Monday of preparing an act of terrorism, making threats to kill and possessing explosive.

Stables was remanded in custody before sentencing on Monday afternoon.

Armed police arrested Stables as he walked towards the pub after a member of a Facebook group became so concerned about his postings she contacted police.