Engineers are still working in the sewers under Whitechapel Road in east London to remove the “extreme rock-solid mass of wet wipes, nappies, fat and oil” that was discovered earlier this month .

So the company is going to covert the congealed mess, which weighs the same as 11 double-decker buses into 10,000 litres of biodiesel - enough to fuel a Routemaster for an entire year.

The Whitechapel fatberg - a 250m-long, 130 tonne mass of congealed waste - “deserves a second chance”, says Thames Water’s waste network manager, Alex Saunders.

An eight-strong team began work on the fatberg last week using high-powered jet hoses to break it up before sucking it out with tankers. On average, 20 to 30 tonnes is being removed per eight-hour shift which are continuing seven days a week, Thames Water said.

“It’s basically like trying to break up concrete,“Thames Water’s head of waste networks, Matt Rimmer previously explained.

“It’s frustrating as these situations are totally avoidable and caused by fat, oil and grease being washed down sinks and wipes flushed down the loo.”

Thames Water expects to finish the job in October. The leftovers will then be sent to a specialist plant where elements of it will be transformed into the green diesel alternative.

Waste network manager Alex Saunders said: “It may be a monster, but the Whitechapel fatberg deserves a second chance.

“We’ve therefore teamed up with leading waste to power firm Argent Energy to transform what was once an evil, gut-wrenching, rancid blob into pure green fuel.