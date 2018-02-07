Whitehall Brexit Preparations 'Too Slow' And 'Unmanageable Muddle' Could Ensue, MPs Warn

Civil servants have been “too slow” in making vital preparations for Brexit, a report by a powerful Commons committee has warned.

Whitehall departments must cut back on other other and prioritise EU withdrawal as a matter of urgency, the Public Accounts Committee said, adding: ”(The) real world will not wait for the Government to get its house in order.”

The committee’s deputy chairman, Leave-backing Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, went on to warn Brexit was “a byzantinely complicated task with the potential to become a damaging and unmanageable muddle”.

With barely a year to go before Brexit day in March 2019, the committee said departments lack “the technical, project or senior leadership capacity for Brexit alongside all their other planned activity”.

Urgent action is needed to recruit staff, streamline decision-making and cut back on other commitments, MPs added.

David Davis’s Department for Exiting the EU (DExEU) has identified 313 separate “workstreams” and has focused on ensuring plans to deal with them are “up to scratch”, the report said.

But DExEU’s top civil servant, permanent secretary Philip Rycroft, told the committee in December that there was “a long road to go” to turn some of the plans into reality.

The report found DExEU has been “too slow” to ensure the plans are put into practice, warning that some “may not be sufficiently developed to enable implementation to start quickly”.

The committee called on Government to provide a formal update by June 1.

It said DExEU should publish details of the workstreams by April so MPs can scrutinise progress.

Sensitivities about the negotiation process “must not be used as an excuse for keeping the public and Parliament in the dark” about how preparations are going.

All departments should review their wider commitments by March this year and determine which must be ditched or delayed because of the burdens of preparing for Brexit, said the cross-party committee.