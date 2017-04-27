A man has been arrested between Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament on suspicion of plotting a terror attack.

Police said they stopped and searched the man, in his late twenties, and recovered knives from him, on Whitehall, the main road running through the heart of Westminster.

Reporters on the scene said they saw “knives on the ground” while others said knives fell from the man’s backpack. No one was injured, police said.

HuffPost UK Crowds gathered at the end of Whitehall in central London which was closed by police

Getty The man was handcuffed and detained against a wall on Whitehall, Westminster

Photos from the scene show the man being held against a wall by officers.

Other pictures show forensic officers dusting for prints and taking photographs near the scene.

Our view of the incident in Westminster - unsure what had happened before armed police arrived pic.twitter.com/Af86cFrISX — Dev Howard (@3213dev) April 27, 2017

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images A forensic officer holds up a large knife among items left on the ground after an incident on Whitehall

Guido Fawkes This picture shows at least two knives on the ground and a forensic officer collating evidence shortly after the incident

The Metropolitan Police said: “A man has been arrested in Whitehall this afternoon, at approximately 14:22, following a stop and search as part of an ongoing operation.

“He is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody in a south London police station.

“Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command are continuing their investigation, and as a result of this arrest there is no immediate known threat.”

Man arrested in Westminster. No reported injuries. More information to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 27, 2017

As the incident unfolded just before 2.30pm (BST), Reuters reported a witness who said Whitehall was closed to traffic. Danny Shaw, a BBC reporter, said two knives were seen “on the ground”.

The incident took place on the junction of Parliament Street and Parliament Square alongside Whitehall - an area normally bustling with workers and tourists.

Man arrested by armed police outside the Treasury on Whitehall. pic.twitter.com/RDDhm0AO1l — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) April 27, 2017

Police operation on Whitehall pic.twitter.com/A52oMR53hC — Angus Walker (@anguswalkertalk) April 27, 2017

Armed police at Whitehall incident. Two knives seen "on the ground" including "large breadknife". Met says no one injured; an arrest made — Danny Shaw (@DannyShawBBC) April 27, 2017