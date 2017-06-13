The well-established Whitney Houston myth has it that pop’s tragic princess would have led a long, happy life had she not chanced upon the negative influence of ‘R&B bad boy’ Bobby Brown.

Howver, this fractured fairytale bears no relation to reality, according to Nick Broomfield, maker of the new intimate documentary ‘Whitney: Can I Be Me’.

The film shows Whitney and Bobby partying together, including their wedding in 1992, and Broomfield tells HuffPostUK that theirs was a natural meeting of minds, similar backgrounds and shared references:

“Whitney grew up in a tough area which makes you understand everything.

“She came from a very poor background, it’s even worse now. It’s only 45 minutes from Manhattan and you can buy a house on Whitney’s street for $20,000.

“The brothers got her the drugs, it was all around her, it wasn’t something that she’d been a princess and kept away from until Bobby Brown came along. They had the same reference points. They had a lot of fun together. That’s who she really was.”