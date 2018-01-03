Listen, we all know that sometimes when Channel 5 announces the line-up for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, producers play it somewhat fast and loose with the term “celebrity”.

Yes, we remember Amanda Barrie from ‘Coronation Street’ and Ann Widdecombe from hanging from the ceiling by her waist on ‘Strictly’ (plus her questionable political leanings), but other members of the new series aren’t exactly on everyone’s radars, are they?

One such contestant is Ashley James, who was one of eight women to enter the house as part of this January’s all-female launch night, prompting many people to utter just one word as her name was announced...

“Who?”

If you were one of them, then allow us to answer any burning questions you may have about the ‘CBB’ star:

So first off... who actually is Ashley James, then?

Where better to turn than her official website, where she’s described as a “presenter and DJ living in London”?

Curiously, her just-short-of-600-word bio completely sidesteps her biggest claim to fame - a two-series stint on ‘Made In Chelsea’ (as did ‘CBB’ presenter Emma Willis when she introduced Ashley on launch night).

‘Made In Chelsea’, you say?

Yeah! Ashley joined the show in its fourth series, when ‘Made In Chelsea’ was really starting to get big.

She briefly dated Francis (before he awkwardly ditched their date right in the middle of the night to profess his love for someone else), and was later romantically linked with Ollie Locke, who she split from after growing jealous of his close relationship with his best friend, Oscar.

Here she is in action back in the day...