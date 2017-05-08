Brigitte Trogneux, France’s soon-to-be First Lady, is expected to take on a prominent role championing education and working for disadvantaged children when her husband takes office as President. Although she will have staff and a budget at her disposal she will not be paid - a hangover of the political downfall of François Fillon who stands accused of paying his wife for a “fake job”. Penelope Fillon has been charged with embezzlement of public funds and aggravated fraud. The role is unusual for France, as is the fact that throughout the campaign Brigitte has been her husband’s closest collaborator.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris yesterday.

Le Pen and her companion, Louis Aliot, an official with her far-right National Front party, remained discreet about their relationship, only occasionally appearing publicly as a couple, reports the Associated Press. Brigitte Macron, meanwhile, became one of the most talked-about women in France. Much of it is mean-spirited, focusing on her age: She is 64 while her husband is 39. Feminists denounce the comments as sexist and note that the Macrons’ age difference is identical to that of Donald and Melania Trump.

Dear @BBCNews it's not relevant that Macron's wife is 24 yrs older unless it's also relevant that Trump's is 23 yrs younger. — Sarah Hayward (@Sarah_Hayward) May 7, 2017

The tweets about Macron's wife are so deeply misogynistic. And they're from people who voted for a first family with the exact same age gap. — Molly (@bitchyologist) May 7, 2017

Many voters have ignored such talk, focusing on the economic and security issues in the campaigns. “Of course it’s very unusual for a woman to be much older than her husband, but once you’ve said that there’s nothing much to add,” said Parisian Marie Coste, 34. “It’s more important to focus on the candidates’ policies.” Emmanuel Macron responded to the issue Monday by acknowledging that his family is “a little different.” “So yes, there are in France lots of families,” he told a crowd chanting his wife’s name. “There are same-sex couples and different-sex couples. There are different filiations. And there is plenty of love.” The crowd gave him a standing ovation. Some have celebrated Brigitte’s role in her husband’s campaign as “changing the rules”.

Must say, w/ Macron I am old enough to be his mother, or his wife. Yes. Thank you for changing the rules. Bravo to them both. pic.twitter.com/HM52BTp1UE — Stellaa (@stellaaaa) May 7, 2017

The couple met when she was about the age he is now; he was a teenager. Then known as Brigitte Auziere, the married mother of three taught French literature in the northern French town of Amiens, where Emmanuel Macron attended a Catholic high school. Although she never was assigned as his teacher, she was in charge of the high school drama club when he joined. They got to know each other when the 16-year-old Emmanuel suggested they write a play together

#France doesn't care that Emmanuel Macron 's wife is 24 years older than him!

He symbolises Hope, which is a great direction to go. https://t.co/gpy5nb4Lfa — Afsana Ahmed (@afsanaahmed) May 7, 2017

“We wrote, and little by little, I was totally awed by the intellect of this boy,” she recalled in a documentary on French television last year. “His culture, his clever, well-formed head. Amazing.” Macron’s parents, worried about the budding love affair, sent him away for his last year of high school. Brigitte eventually divorced, returned to her maiden name, Trogneux, and joined him in Paris. The couple married in 2007. They have no children together but Macron says his wife’s three children and seven grand-children are his family. The couple appeared hand-in-hand on stage the night he placed first in the presidential election’s first round. They waved at the crowd with tears in their eyes and kissed - another rarity in French politics, where politicians usually keep their private lives private.

Behind every successful man there stands a woman...#Frenchelections2017 pic.twitter.com/Is8DGLLZBh — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) May 8, 2017