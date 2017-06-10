Former Tory MP Gavin Barwell has been appointed as the new Downing Street chief of staff, Theresa May said on Saturday evening.

Barwell, 45, was among the ex-MPs May apologised to on Friday after the unexpected election result.

He replaces Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, May’s former chiefs of staff who resigned earlier on Saturday. Timothy and Hill had been blamed by senior Tories for the poor election result.

Barwell lost his Croydon Central seat to Labour after having failed to increase a wafer thin majority earned in 2015.

He was minister with responsibility for housing, a key issue at the election with a pledge to build many hundreds of thousands of new properties by 2020.

Gavin Barwell CV

The 45-year-old joined Conservative HQ as a graduate in 1993, working across various departments.

Elected MP for Croydon Central in 2010.

Joined government in 2012 as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Education.

Promoted to Assistant Whip in 2013, and once more as Lord Commissioner of the Treasury a year later.

Theresa May appointed Barwell Minister for Housing in July 2016.

He was defeated by Labour’s Sarah Jones on 8 June, and was appointed Downing Street Chief of Staff on 10 June.

Married with three children.