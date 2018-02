Who is George Soros? The answer depends on who you ask.

Galactic brain: Soros is a billionaire and a genius who is specifically famous for making huge profits out of understanding the relationship between the UK and EU, maybe he's on to something.

You do realize #Soros was a Nazi collaborator who turned in fellow Jews to them right? https://t.co/avAegh7FXM

So which is it? Firstly, he was not a Nazi collaborator. This is just one of the many conspiracy theories surrounding the 87-year-old. More on those later.

Soros is a billionaire and is arguably a genius as his fortune is self-made. He is also, as reported by the Telegraph today, ‘spending huge money to overturn Brexit’, although David Icke’s pictorial insinuation he is also a lizard is complete tosh.