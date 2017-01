In February, Trump tweeted a blatantly anti-Semitic image featuring a picture of Hillary Clinton pasted over a backdrop of $100 bills with a six-pointed star - the Jewish Star of David - next to her face."Most Corrupt Candidate Ever!" the star read.



Later, in a blog for the Observer , Jewish-born Kushner stated he is the grandson of Holocaust survivors and described his father-in-law as “an incredibly loving and tolerant person.”He added: “The from-the-heart reactions of this man are instinctively pro-Jewish and pro-Israel."Just last week... an audience member asked about wasting money on 'Zionist Israel'. My father-in-law didn't miss a beat in replying that 'Israel is a very important ally of the United States and we are going to protect them 100 per cent. No script, no handlers, no Teleprompter - just a strong opinion from the heart."