He’s already a powerful figure in the transition team DON EMMERT via Getty Images

Since the election he has been one of the transition team’s main liaisons to foreign governments, communicating with Israeli officials and meeting on Sunday with Boris Johnson, alongside controversial senior advisor Steve Bannon (pictured left).



Kushner and Bannon have also been working closely on issues related to Israel, including discussions over moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem – a move which could inflame tensions in the Middle East.



He has acted as a liaison with dozens of influential figures including Henry Kissinger, Paul Ryan and Rupert Murdoch.



He’s also huddled with congressional leaders and helped interview Cabinet candidates.