When Jasmine Waltz strutted into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘ house back in 2014, it’s fair to say she caused rather a stir.

Her saucy antics with Blue singer Lee Ryan went down in history, as she and Casey Batchelor became involved in the biggest love triangle reality TV has ever seen.

With the US model and TV personality is rumoured to be returning to the Channel 5 show for the new ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series, we thought it was about time we got reacquainted with her.

From a troubled childhood and an arrest for drug possession to reported cat-fights with Lindsay Lohan and affairs with famous men, the 34-year-old’s life has been colourful, to say the least.