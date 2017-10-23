Mandip Gill may not be a household name at the moment, but that is all about to change thanks to her role in ‘Doctor Who’.

The actress has been announced as one of the new companions to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor on the BBC sci-fi series.

She’ll be joined in the Tardis alongside ‘The Chase’ presenter Bradley Walsh and newcomer Tosin Cole when ‘Doctor Who’ returns for its 11th series in 2018.

In lieu of meeting Mandip’s new character, Yasmin, get to know the woman behind her a little better with out 9 Facts In 90 Seconds...