Mandip Gill may not be a household name at the moment, but that is all about to change thanks to her role in ‘Doctor Who’.
The actress has been announced as one of the new companions to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor on the BBC sci-fi series.
She’ll be joined in the Tardis alongside ‘The Chase’ presenter Bradley Walsh and newcomer Tosin Cole when ‘Doctor Who’ returns for its 11th series in 2018.
In lieu of meeting Mandip’s new character, Yasmin, get to know the woman behind her a little better with out 9 Facts In 90 Seconds...
1. A bit of background info...
Mandip was born in Leeds in 1988 and attended the University of Central Lancashire, graduating in 2009 with a BA (Hons) in Acting.
She starred in a number of theatre productions after leaving uni, prior to landing her first TV role in 2012.
2. ‘Hollyoaks’ fans will certainly recognise Mandip
That’s because she was a member of the infamous McQueen clan, playing Phoebe from 2012 to 2015.
3. Her character was bumped off in a huge storyline
Phoebe met a grisly end when she became one of Lindsay Butterfield’s victims in the Gloved Hand Killer storyline.
4. She starred in another soap after leaving ‘Hollyoaks’
Last year, Mandeep had a recurring role in daytime soap ‘Doctors’, playing Shazia Amin. She then appeared in another medical drama, ‘Casualty’, just a few months later, playing Nasreen Mahsud in one episode.
5. She’s popped up in some other shows too
Mandip had a minor role in BBC Three sitcom ‘Cuckoo’ in 2016, playing Lauren. She also starred in two episodes of BBC One drama ‘Good Karma Hospital’ earlier this year, as Padma Kholi.
6. She is set to star in Kay Mellor’s big new BBC drama
Before fans see her in ‘Doctor Who’, she’ll be playing junior registrar in Kay Mellor’s new BBC One drama ‘Love, Lies and Records’.
She’ll be appearing alongside Ashley Jensen, Rebecca Front and Mark Stanley in the series.
7. She was hoping to get into comedy after ‘Hollyoaks’
After her role in ‘Cuckoo’, Mandip was hoping to do more comedy, after her agent spotted she had a talent for it. She told Digital Spy: “I’ve joined a new agency and as I’ve got to know my agent more, she’s picked up on the comedy side of things and she thinks I’d do really well with it.
“So she’s set me up with a lot of general meetings and hopefully something comes of that, because it would be a massive challenge for me.”
8. Mandip enjoys knitting
Also among her hobbies are going to the gym, and she previously ran a marathon to raise funds for her late cousin’s charity, after she died following a cancer battle.
9. She still worked in her parents’ newsagents while in ‘Hollyoaks’
Mandeep previously revealed she would help out with the family business at the weekends if she was needed. “I just wear lots of makeup to look different,” she admitted.