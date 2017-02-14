The second part of a controversial new BBC drama series about the hoax abduction of Shannon Matthews will air on Tuesday night.
The Moorside, named after the estate in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, where nine-year-old Shannon lived, focusses on the search for missing schoolgirl and the friendship between Karen Matthews and Bushby, who continued to stand by her throughout her trial.
The drama features Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan as Shannon’s mother Karen and Funny Girl star Sheridan Smith as Bushby.
Shannon was reported missing on the evening of 19 February 2008 after she failed to return from a school swimming trip.
In less than 24 hours, more than 200 officers from West Yorkshire Police were involved in the search.
Hundreds of local volunteers, coordinated by Bushby, also took part in the search.
On 14 March - 24 days after she was reported missing - Shannon was found alive and hidden in the base of a divan bed at a house in Batley Carr, West Yorkshire.
Michael Donovan, the uncle of Karen Matthews’ partner, Craig Meehan, was arrested at the scene.
Along with Matthews, Donovan, played by Sam Chapman in The Moorside, went on trial, starting in September, and at the conclusion, both were found guilty of kidnapping, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice in December.
During the trial, details about Shannon’s miserable existence in Donovan’s flat for more than a month emerged.
An elastic strap that knotted round a loft beam within Donovan’s flat had been tied round Shannon Matthews’ waist to restrict her movements.
The court heard evidence from a forensic toxicologist that Shannon had been ingesting temazepam and travel sickness medication for a prolonged period. This suggested she was drugged.
A list of rules to adhere by was also found.
According to the Sun, Donovan was born Paul Drake, the youngest of nine children, and brought up on an estate in Dewsbury.
The Telegraph reported during the Shannon Matthews trial that Donovan’s own daughter had been taken into care following claims he made them watch him have sex with prostitutes.
He was also accused of kidnapping his own daughters, although the case was dropped.
Donovan also had a number of run-ins with the law in earlier life, including a conviction at 16 for causing criminal damage.
According to the Telegraph, he suffered both physical and mental health issues, and was described as having half the average IQ.
Donovan was released from prison in March 2012.
Shannon, now 18 years of age, has been given a new identity and now lives with a new family.
The Moorside airs on 14 February on BBC One at 9pm.