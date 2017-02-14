During the trial, details about Shannon’s miserable existence in Donovan’s flat for more than a month emerged.

An elastic strap that knotted round a loft beam within Donovan’s flat had been tied round Shannon Matthews’ waist to restrict her movements.

The court heard evidence from a forensic toxicologist that Shannon had been ingesting temazepam and travel sickness medication for a prolonged period. This suggested she was drugged.

A list of rules to adhere by was also found.