‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans are in for a whole lot of déjà vu this year, when a host of former contestants return to the house as part of the ‘All Stars And New Stars’ theme.

Among the former housemates hoping it’ll be second time lucky is Nicola McLean, who made headlines repeatedly during her time in the house back in January 2012.

Although she had plenty of dramatic moments throughout her ‘CBB’ stint, the most famous of which occurred mid-way through the series, when she clashed with Denise Welch.

As you can see in the video above, the mood soured when the former ‘Loose Women’ presenter, and eventual champion, jokingly pulled down the trousers of fellow housemate Karissa Shannon, as they danced in the living room.

Sticking up for her housemate, Nicola waded in and told Denise that she wouldn’t have been comfortable had she been in Karissa’s place, leading her housemate to bring up moments that she’d been less than pleased with to from earlier in the series.

The argument led to what was arguably the most memorable episode in the series, with Denise crying in the garden, and Nicola telling producers she wanted to walk.

After repeatedly making headlines over the past four years due to her outspoken nature, it seems we can expect more of the same from Nicola this time around, if a teaser video released by Channel 5 is anything to go by.

In the short clip, a mystery woman is seen condemning trolls for commenting on her marriage, asking: “What? Is everyone supposed to be perfect?”

‘Celebrity Big Brother: All Stars And New Stars’ launches on 3 January at 9pm on Channel 5.

