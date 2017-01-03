A new series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ is finally upon us, and it seems one housemate is set for a humungous payday.

Ray J - who is, let’s be honest, most famous for his part in Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape - has landed a whopping $1 million (£810,000), according to reports.

Arnold Turner/AP Ray J

TMZ, who broke the news, has claimed he will also be given another £30k to cover expenses such as his flight to the UK.

Ray J dated Kim K from 2003 to 2006, and he was famous long before their sex tape was published online in 2007.

After signing his first record deal at the age of 14, his debut album ‘Everything You Want’ made it to number 33 in the US.

Michael Tran via Getty Images Ray J and Kim in 2006

He also appeared in teen sitcom ‘Moesha’, alongside his sister, Brandy, and the duo released their own number 5 single in 2001, a cover of Phil Collins’ ‘Another Day in Paradise’.

This year’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has an ‘All Stars And New Stars’ theme, and former housemates including Coleen Nolan and James Jordan will be calling the Borehamwood bungalow home, alongside newcomers Bianca Gascoigne and Brandon Block.

