... but a boon for Nigel Farage who took to a stage this week to trumpet the winner. Farage said: “I have absolutely no hesitation in putting my support and my backing behind a man like judge Roy Moore who has shown in his career that he will always put principle before his own career advancement.” But before we go all...

... on Farage, it’s worth having a look at just what those principles actually are and learning a little more about Moore himself. An outspoken evangelical Christian who has twice lost his position as the state’s top judge, the 70-year-old won the election with a fierce anti-Washington message and a call to put religion at the centre of public life, reports Reuters.

Scott Olson via Getty Images Farage giving it some at Moore's campaign rally earlier this week

“We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress,” he said. Hmm...

Scott Olson via Getty Images Moore and his wife Kayla

Here’s a round up of some of the “finer” moments from a man who “planted a granite monument to the Ten Commandments, weighing in at more than 226 kilos, inside the state supreme court building” and was fired for it.