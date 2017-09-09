Shirley Ballas might not be a name you’re too familiar with at the moment, but that’s all about to change as she takes up Len Goodman’s seat as the head judge on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Shirley, AKA ‘the Queen of Latin’, is highly regarded in the world of ballroom and is already a well-known face on the other side of the pond, having regularly appeared on the US version of ‘Strictly’, ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

She’s already promised to put the ‘strict’ back into ‘Strictly’ ahead of the celebrities debut on the dancefloor, but what else do we know about the newest Saturday night star on the box?

Get to know her a little better with her 9 Facts In 90 Seconds...