‘EastEnders’ fans were left distraught when it appeared Mick Carter was shot at the end of the New Year’s Day episode, but fans have shared a convincing theory about the circumstances surrounding it. Many are certain that returnee Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) is the real brains behind Aidan Maguire’s botched robbery.

The 1 January episode saw the heist plot take centre stage, as Aidan and his team of Phil, Mick, Vincent and Keanu staged a robbery, intercepting a van being driven by men with guns to steal money from them. However, it went wrong when Mick (Danny Dyer) was shot by one of the men in the closing moments, and it seemed he knew the gunman. The credits revealed the character was called Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway, who Mick had actually received a text from earlier in the day. And while little is known about him yet, many are convinced he may have something to do with Mel, who is set to reappear in Walford next week, especially as the drivers said they were working for a woman.

The white van drivers said they were working for a woman. So Aidan is definitely trying to rob a woman (albeit in broad daylight and in the most poorly-planned heist in history with multiple witnesses) My money is on Mel..... #EastEnders https://t.co/NNZ2mdPnTU — Victoria (@vict_ell) January 1, 2018

@DuncanLindsay Is Mel or her son connected to Aidan's heist plan #Eastenders — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) January 1, 2018

Am I the only one that thinks Aidan has something to do with Mel Owen's return? #EastEnders — Lauren Badger (@Lauren1994B) January 1, 2018

It was more in tune with the characters and I think it's Mel Owen who the delivery was for and I think Lee's mate 'Halfway' was the shooter #EastEnders — David Corbett (@DaveCorbettFree) January 1, 2018

Can't help wondering if the "she" who will have drivers guts for garters if they're late is going to turn out to be Mel Owen and she comes back to the Square to find her money #EastEnders — Andrea Chettle (@Pagecrawler) January 1, 2018

The whole robbery malacky has something to do with mel, watch this space. #EastEnders — Shiraz Baig (@shiraz_92_) January 1, 2018

It's obviously gunna be mel whose the boss #EastEnders — Katie Turner (@MrsKTTurner) January 1, 2018

There’s also been speculation the robbery wasn’t actually genuine, and was all part of a wider plan by Aidan, hence why he was the only one not wearing a mask.

Mick shot by Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway played by Tony Clay. Got text from him sayn might drop by ? Smells of a complete set up Aidan not wearing mask. #EastEnders — Pam (@montgomerydoggy) January 2, 2018

I'm confused what was going on in the heist and why they had fake guns? Aidan set them up basically because he didn't have a mask on... #EastEnders — ZAWENA EFIA (@zawenaeb) January 1, 2018

Is it all a set up by Aidan to put Phil back " inside" - he didn't wear a mask ??? — Amron Rose (@norma_dowling) January 2, 2018

Just seemed to make sense when Aidan was the only one not wearing a mask?! When the others were and why he backed away when the back of the van was opened! — Nicole Connell (@BradsMrs) January 1, 2018

More details about the botched heist and Mick’s fate will be revealed in Tuesday’s episode, while Mel makes her reappearance on Thursday 11 January. In an interview with HuffPost UK last month, Tamzin admitted Mel is back for “a very serious reason”, saying: “I can tell you she’s back, but she doesn’t want to be back. “She’s back for a reason, it’s a very serious reason and she needs to get into that Square and do what she needs to do, and get out again. “Unfortunately, it takes longer than she expects.”

She continued: “She definitely visits Ian, she definitely visits Phil. She bumps into a few old faces… Sharon. But really the story doesn’t revolve around those people, the reason she’s back doesn’t revolve around them at all.” Tamzin was last seen on Albert Square in April 2002, when Mel fled Walford after her husband Steve (Martin Kemp) was killed in a car crash at the hands of Phil. Steve’s web of deceit and lies were soon uncovered, and Mel found herself facing a long stretch in prison as she was unknowingly implicated his drug dealing. However, viewers have never known what happened to the character. It has also been confirmed Mel and Steve’s son would also arrive on the Square in the coming weeks. Now 15, Hunter Owen will be played by newcomer Charlie Winter, and is described as “charming and charismatic” just like his father, but while it appears he shares Steve’s good traits, a dark side has also been teased.