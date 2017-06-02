You’ve read the party manifestos, watched the debates and cringed your way through the interviews - so now it’s time to vote. Follow our live coverage of General Election 2017 here. But if you still can’t make up your mind on who to vote for there’s a slew of tools, quizzes and tests out there to help you decide. We’ve put together a list of politically independent tools to give you an idea Liof who you should put your X in the box for.

Anthony Bradshaw via Getty Images Confused about who to vote for? We've got you covered

1) ISideWith The site was started in 2012 by two friends with differing political views. one was unsure about who to vote for while the other was keen to engage more voters and so ISideWith was born. The 2017 General Election quiz asks questions on issues including national security, the environment, LGBT rights, the economy, education and healthcare. 2) Vote For Policies Vote For Policies compares actual party policies from their 2017 manifestos rather than simply issues. After the general election they will also have a policy tracker to see how the party (or coalition of parties) that is elected performs against their manifesto promises. 3) Who Should You Vote For? This is something of a veteran voter information site, founded in 2005 and in use ever since. Its quiz had over 1.1 million uses at the last general election. Select how much you agree or disagree with a statement and the site will work out which of the three main parties you should vote for based on a points system.

PA Archive/PA Images Britain goes to the polls on 9 June

4) They Work For You This site contains everything you might want to know about your most recent local MP (of course, once Parliament is dissolved there are technically no MPs). You can look up their voting record and see how they’ve voted on issues that are important to you. 5) Who Can I Vote For? If you’re unsure who is running for election in your constituency, enter your post code into this site and it will show you your options. 6) PositionalDial PositionDial claims to give “a new way of exploring your political position”. Click on “Where do you stand?” and you can compare your view on statements to the main parties, but also to your friends and the general public. You can also create a tailored ‘Positiondial’ showing your leanings on different topics. The quiz was developed with the University of Westminster Centre for the Study of Democracy.

bizoo_n via Getty Images There are plenty of tools to help you figure out who you should vote for