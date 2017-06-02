You’ve read the party manifestos, watched the debates and cringed your way through the interviews - so now it’s time to vote.
Follow our live coverage of General Election 2017 here.
But if you still can’t make up your mind on who to vote for there’s a slew of tools, quizzes and tests out there to help you decide.
We’ve put together a list of politically independent tools to give you an idea Liof who you should put your X in the box for.
1) ISideWith
The site was started in 2012 by two friends with differing political views. one was unsure about who to vote for while the other was keen to engage more voters and so ISideWith was born. The 2017 General Election quiz asks questions on issues including national security, the environment, LGBT rights, the economy, education and healthcare.
2) Vote For Policies
Vote For Policies compares actual party policies from their 2017 manifestos rather than simply issues. After the general election they will also have a policy tracker to see how the party (or coalition of parties) that is elected performs against their manifesto promises.
3) Who Should You Vote For?
This is something of a veteran voter information site, founded in 2005 and in use ever since. Its quiz had over 1.1 million uses at the last general election. Select how much you agree or disagree with a statement and the site will work out which of the three main parties you should vote for based on a points system.
4) They Work For You
This site contains everything you might want to know about your most recent local MP (of course, once Parliament is dissolved there are technically no MPs). You can look up their voting record and see how they’ve voted on issues that are important to you.
5) Who Can I Vote For?
If you’re unsure who is running for election in your constituency, enter your post code into this site and it will show you your options.
6) PositionalDial
PositionDial claims to give “a new way of exploring your political position”. Click on “Where do you stand?” and you can compare your view on statements to the main parties, but also to your friends and the general public. You can also create a tailored ‘Positiondial’ showing your leanings on different topics. The quiz was developed with the University of Westminster Centre for the Study of Democracy.
7) Swap My Vote
If your constituency is a safe seat, why not swap your vote? On this site, you choose the party you would ideally vote for, and the party that you are willing to vote for tactically in your local constituency. They then find a list of people with the opposite preference. Pick a partner to swap your vote with (the polls can help you see where it will make most difference).
To learn more about vote swapping, read our explainer here.
8) GE2017.com
Though still in beta, this site shows you whose manifesto promises you match in real time as you answer questions on different issues. At the end you can also see what percentage match you have with other parties too.