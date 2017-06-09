Boris Johnson’s odds of being the next Prime Minister have been slashed as he becomes the hot favourite to succeed Theresa May, whose decision to call a snap election has boomeranged in her face.

According to Sky Bet, Johnson’s odds to become PM skyrocketed just hours after the shocking exit poll on Thursday night predicted a hung parliament, with odds jumping from 66/1 to 5/1. They were later adjusted to 6/1, 7/1 and are currently at 8/1.

The Foreign Secretary, who briefly contested the Conservative leadership after David Cameron stood down after the Brexit vote, has so far refused to engage with reporters pressing him on the Tory leadership, stating only that it was “early days”.