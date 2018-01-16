Why Are People So Happy To Eat Meat Without Thinking About Death?

Millie is on a journey to find out more about where our food is coming from; part of which follows piglet to plate. Read more about it here.

On a wintery walk just before Christmas my dog came bounding up to me, tail wagging with delight and a tiny little skull in her mouth. She was so pleased with her find, but before she could crunch her way through it, I prized it out of her mouth. I gazed in wonder at this little skull for the rest of my walk, with it sitting perfectly snugly in the palm of my hand. Although I’m not a particularly superstitious person it felt very apt to be presented with this treasure, as later that day I had planned to drive to the abattoir where I would soon be taking my pigs.

It was a very poignant and visceral reminder for me that death is all around us, particularly for those of us who choose to eat meat. Yet when it comes to the crunch, how often do we consider that something has died for our benefit each time we sit down to a meaty meal? Death is a very natural part of life, but something that more often than not we prefer to avoid. It can often seem so much easier to put them to the back of our minds, sweep them under the carpet and hope that they never resurface.

We could consider ourselves ‘lucky’ that we don’t have to think about these things. We have the power to look away and let someone else do the dirty work for us. It makes me wonder whether we are abusing our power to our own detriment. Is it really beneficial to us to be so disconnected? Sure, it makes chomping away through a juicy steak much more agreeable, but should we be chomping at all without the consideration of what we are actually eating?