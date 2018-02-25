Why Burnout Was The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me

Burnout: a very real epidemic of the past decade. I can maybe count on one hand the number of people I know personally who haven’t been affected to some degree by burnout. We exist in a culture where 100 hour work weeks are a status symbol, where work-life balance means taking your BFF as a plus one to a networking event and monetising your hobbies. Anyone falling short of a completely full schedule could be perceived as lazy or unfocussed. This is certainly how I perceived myself when burnout first struck and I couldn’t get out of bed anymore.

That was four years ago now. All the signs were there, all the niggling symptoms I ignored because there was absolutely no way anything was going to hold me back from building my business. Or more accurately, what I perceived as building my business.

I never viewed my time as a resource. Growing my business, I was (and still am) extremely careful with money, saving wherever I could and critically weighing up where it was truly worth spending. But my time - that seemed like an infinite stream of funds - I should just try everything in case it worked and say yes to each and every request that was made to me on the off chance it was a growth opportunity. I never applied the same intensive logic to giving away my time that I applied to spending money.

That was the first thing burnout taught me. You may have heard of spoons theory - the concept that you start each day with a certain number of (metaphorical) spoons and for each and every tiny activity, including simply getting up in the morning, you give one away. If you hand out too many spoons in one day, you’re left with fewer for the following day and so on. People with a disability, chronic disease, depression or in this case, burnout, start each day with far fewer spoons than an average healthy and able person. Given that I couldn’t put my business on hold until I recovered, I had to get a lot smarter about distributing my limited spoons.

Firstly, I needed to reevaluate my productivity. Where in the past I may have felt like I was being productive, 16-hour day after 16-hour day, I was in fact just being BUSY. I needed to analyse the ways in which I was making tangible progress and focus my energy on those.