Why Care About Farm Animal Welfare?

It’s simple. Nearly one billion animals are farmed every year in the UK for food - that’s a staggering 56 times more farm animals than there are pet cats and dogs!

But sadly many of these animals are kept in conditions which the majority of us probably don’t think are good enough.

Take chickens, for example. Most of them have more space in the roasting tin than when they’re alive. They can be kept tightly packed together in barns with no natural light and are bred to grow so fast they put on weight too quickly, causing lameness and heart defects.

And around half of all egg laying hens are still kept in cages where they don’t have room to properly move around, flap their wings and do all the things that hens like doing like dustbathing and foraging.

Then there are pigs who - despite out-smarting dogs in some tests - can legally be kept in barren barns with not much space and no straw to lie on and root around in. Mothering pigs can even be kept in farrowing crates, metal crates which severely restrict their movement until the piglets are weaned.

But thankfully not all animals are farmed this way. There are a growing number of farmers, like me, who are farming the right way.

As a veal farmer the welfare of my cows is the most important thing to me. If they are happy, I am happy. So choosing to farm under the RSPCA Assured label to high welfare standards was an easy decision.